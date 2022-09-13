Best Vlogging Phone and Vlogging Camera 2022: All the tech you need to get started

There’s a lot that goes into making the perfect vlog, so if you want the right tech to get you there then we have you covered with our round-up of the best vlogging tech and accessories.

With ever improving cameras on smartphones, not to mention the increasing amount of bells and whistles on action cameras and compact shooters, it’s never been easier to create your own following with eye-catching, fly-on-the-wall content.

Unlike our usual round-ups, like the best smartphone and the best laptops, this will include devices from a range of markets, but all of them play an important role in building the essential kit for any budding vlogger. However, you can be assured we have thoroughly reviewed and tested each of the products we have listed below.

Best vlogging tech at a glance

iPhone 13 Best phone for vlogging Trusted Score Pros Much improved battery life

Bright, vivid OLED display

Excellent main camera Cons No ProMotion

No optical zoom In the current age of flagship smartphones, having just two cameras might seem like a setback on paper but the iPhone 13 still manages to sit head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to video quality. The rear-facing dual-cameras can capture 4K Dolby Vision footage up to 60fps, and not only does the footage in question boast outstanding colour vibrancy, but it also remains stable for any walking shots. There’s even Cinematic Mode which manages to seamlessly move the focus from one subject to another as they come in and out of the frame. While the mode is unfortunately capped at 1080p 30fps, it’s still an impressive bit of software and one that makes the filming process even easier for total beginners. Reviewer: Max Parker Full review: iPhone 13 Review

DJI OM 5 Best phone gimbal Trusted Score Pros Simple controls and set-up

Excellent companion app

Lighter than older OM models Cons Not a huge upgrade over OM 4 With drones, pocket cameras, wireless mics and more in its wares, DJI has been catering to all aspects of the vlogging experience for quite some time, and the company has used that expertise to develop its latest smartphone gimbal: the DJI OM 5. Using the same magnetic design as its predecessor, the clasp of the OM 5 can be removed and packed away so that it doesn’t catch on anything during transit, and there’s even an adhesive magnet that can be placed on the back of your phone so that you can quickly attach your handset and get to filming right away. While the accompanying DJI app is as good as it’s ever been, the big new feature of the OM 5 is its extendable arm which allows you to get more height on your viewpoint and achieve those all-important landscape shots that make for a great thumbnail. Reviewer: Sam Kieldsen Full review: DJI OM 5 Review

GoPro Hero 10 Black Best action camera Trusted Score Pros UI is speedier than ever thanks to the GP2 processor

Higher fps rates across the board

HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation is a technological marvel

Eye-catching footage Cons Struggles in low light

Very steep price tag It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that GoPro’s latest action camera sits at the top of this category. Even with some fierce competition from Insta360, GoPro still remains as the go-to brand for adventurers and thrill-seekers. Thanks to the all-new GP2 processor, the GoPro Hero 10 packs an impressive performance boost over its predecessor as you can jump between modes and various menus with ease. On top of the performance boost, 5.3K footage taken on the Hero 10 looks nothing short of incredible, and the bright front-facing screen makes it a Godsend for any vloggers who have trouble lining up their shot when filming to-camera segments. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan Full review: GoPro Hero 10 Black

Insta360 X3 Best 360 camera Trusted Score Pros New, larger touchscreen is a game changer

Me Mode can obtain some really impressive shots

Fast UI with easy to read menus and icons

360-degree and single lens footage looks incredible Cons Single lens shooting still bested by GoPro, but only just

Professionals will still want to use an external mic The GoPro Max long held this crown but the Insta360 X3 has swooped in and snatched it up with several features that vloggers will love. For starters, the new Me Mode setting allows you to catch drone-style/camera crew shots simply by holding the camera away from you on a selfie stick, which it also erases from the picture using AI. The larger 2.29-inch screen is also a marked improvement over the man-hole display of the Insta360 One X2. It’s easy to read when shooting outdoors, and its vertical design makes it ideal for any 9:16 content that’s posted to Instagram or TikTok. If you don’t have much experience in editing 360-content then you’ll get on well with the accompanying Insta360 app. The app simplifies the process and can offer up social media-ready content in just a few minutes. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan Full review: Insta360 X3 Review

Sony ZV-1 Best compact camera for vlogging Trusted Score Pros Unbelievable mic quality

Top-tier autofocus

Instant bokeh mode Cons Can overheat indoors

Convoluted menus that are a pain to use

Micro-USB rather than USB-C If you’re not tied down to a budget and you’re looking to turn your vlogging into a profession then the Sony ZV-1 is easily one of the best dedicated cameras out there. Its compact design makes it easy to carry around, and the swivel screen is always a must-have, but there’s so much more under the hood that vloggers will love. For starters, the autofocus is impeccable. If you’ve ever shot some footage and realised afterwards that you were out of focus the entire time then the ZV-1 is the antidote to those nightmares. The three-capsule mic does a tremendous job of honing in on your voice, even in busy areas, but the Product Showcase feature is perfect for any vloggers who incorporate a review segment into their videos. Just hold a product up to the camera and the focus will immediately shift to it without any fuss – it’s as simple as that. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan Full review: Sony ZV-1 Review

What should I do about lighting?

Oftentimes, budding vloggers focus so much on the tech they need to get started that they overlook one of the crucial components of filming: having the correct lighting. Whether you’re filming outdoors or indoors, the impact of the light around you should always be on your mind.

It should go without saying that bright, natural light always provides the ideal set-up, but if you’re shooting in an area where natural light cannot reach then it’s worth investing in some proper kit.

If you’re shooting at home then softbox lights can always help to add some warmth to your shots whilst highlighting your features and providing some separation between yourself and the background. There are tons of options available from the likes of Amazon and Jessops, so it’s best to shop around and see which one suits your budget and the amount of space you have to work with.

The one problem with softbox lights is that they are cumbersome, and aren’t exactly made for being transported unless you have a car. For a more portable lighting alternative, the Zhiyun Fiveray FR100C is small enough to fit in certain backpacks and it has a handle at the bottom so that it can be held whilst filming.

With an RRP of £199, the Fiveray is more expensive than a lot of softbox lights but it’s a worthy investment if you do plan on travelling to locations that suffer from a lack of natural light, particularly as it can max out at an impressive 100 watts.

FAQs What is a vlog? Video logs (more commonly known as vlogs) typically follow around a filmmaker or content creator as they go about their day, offering personal insights into their processes and experiences. What’s the best editing software to get? This all depends on what budget you have to work with. Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are ideal for professionals, but beginners can get on just fine with the likes of CyberLink PowerDirector and LumaFusion. How can I add music to my vlogs? YouTube Studio has a collection of license-free tracks that can be used in your videos, but there are paid-for services out there if you want more variety.