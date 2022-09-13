 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Vlogging Phone and Vlogging Camera 2022: All the tech you need to get started

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

There’s a lot that goes into making the perfect vlog, so if you want the right tech to get you there then we have you covered with our round-up of the best vlogging tech and accessories.

With ever improving cameras on smartphones, not to mention the increasing amount of bells and whistles on action cameras and compact shooters, it’s never been easier to create your own following with eye-catching, fly-on-the-wall content.

Unlike our usual round-ups, like the best smartphone and the best laptops, this will include devices from a range of markets, but all of them play an important role in building the essential kit for any budding vlogger. However, you can be assured we have thoroughly reviewed and tested each of the products we have listed below.

Best vlogging tech at a glance

How we test

Find out how we test vlogging tech

Every product featured in our best vlogging tech round-up has been tested over a period of at least one week.

Our testing also involves comparing the performance of these products against their predecessors and any immediate competitors. This way you can be sure that each product is truly the best in its category before you buy.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Best phone for vlogging
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Much improved battery life
  • Bright, vivid OLED display
  • Excellent main camera

Cons

  • No ProMotion
  • No optical zoom

In the current age of flagship smartphones, having just two cameras might seem like a setback on paper but the iPhone 13 still manages to sit head and shoulders above the competition when it comes to video quality.

The rear-facing dual-cameras can capture 4K Dolby Vision footage up to 60fps, and not only does the footage in question boast outstanding colour vibrancy, but it also remains stable for any walking shots.

There’s even Cinematic Mode which manages to seamlessly move the focus from one subject to another as they come in and out of the frame. While the mode is unfortunately capped at 1080p 30fps, it’s still an impressive bit of software and one that makes the filming process even easier for total beginners.

Reviewer: Max Parker

Full review: iPhone 13 Review

DJI OM 5

DJI OM 5

Best phone gimbal
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Simple controls and set-up
  • Excellent companion app
  • Lighter than older OM models

Cons

  • Not a huge upgrade over OM 4

With drones, pocket cameras, wireless mics and more in its wares, DJI has been catering to all aspects of the vlogging experience for quite some time, and the company has used that expertise to develop its latest smartphone gimbal: the DJI OM 5.

Using the same magnetic design as its predecessor, the clasp of the OM 5 can be removed and packed away so that it doesn’t catch on anything during transit, and there’s even an adhesive magnet that can be placed on the back of your phone so that you can quickly attach your handset and get to filming right away.

While the accompanying DJI app is as good as it’s ever been, the big new feature of the OM 5 is its extendable arm which allows you to get more height on your viewpoint and achieve those all-important landscape shots that make for a great thumbnail.

Reviewer: Sam Kieldsen

Full review: DJI OM 5 Review

GoPro Hero 10 Black

GoPro Hero 10 Black

Best action camera
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • UI is speedier than ever thanks to the GP2 processor
  • Higher fps rates across the board
  • HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation is a technological marvel
  • Eye-catching footage

Cons

  • Struggles in low light
  • Very steep price tag

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that GoPro’s latest action camera sits at the top of this category. Even with some fierce competition from Insta360, GoPro still remains as the go-to brand for adventurers and thrill-seekers.

Thanks to the all-new GP2 processor, the GoPro Hero 10 packs an impressive performance boost over its predecessor as you can jump between modes and various menus with ease.

On top of the performance boost, 5.3K footage taken on the Hero 10 looks nothing short of incredible, and the bright front-facing screen makes it a Godsend for any vloggers who have trouble lining up their shot when filming to-camera segments.

Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: GoPro Hero 10 Black

Insta360 X3

Insta360 X3

Best 360 camera
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • New, larger touchscreen is a game changer
  • Me Mode can obtain some really impressive shots
  • Fast UI with easy to read menus and icons
  • 360-degree and single lens footage looks incredible

Cons

  • Single lens shooting still bested by GoPro, but only just
  • Professionals will still want to use an external mic

The GoPro Max long held this crown but the Insta360 X3 has swooped in and snatched it up with several features that vloggers will love. For starters, the new Me Mode setting allows you to catch drone-style/camera crew shots simply by holding the camera away from you on a selfie stick, which it also erases from the picture using AI.

The larger 2.29-inch screen is also a marked improvement over the man-hole display of the Insta360 One X2. It’s easy to read when shooting outdoors, and its vertical design makes it ideal for any 9:16 content that’s posted to Instagram or TikTok.

If you don’t have much experience in editing 360-content then you’ll get on well with the accompanying Insta360 app. The app simplifies the process and can offer up social media-ready content in just a few minutes.

Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Insta360 X3 Review

Sony ZV-1

Sony ZV-1

Best compact camera for vlogging
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Pros

  • Unbelievable mic quality
  • Top-tier autofocus
  • Instant bokeh mode

Cons

  • Can overheat indoors
  • Convoluted menus that are a pain to use
  • Micro-USB rather than USB-C

If you’re not tied down to a budget and you’re looking to turn your vlogging into a profession then the Sony ZV-1 is easily one of the best dedicated cameras out there. Its compact design makes it easy to carry around, and the swivel screen is always a must-have, but there’s so much more under the hood that vloggers will love.

For starters, the autofocus is impeccable. If you’ve ever shot some footage and realised afterwards that you were out of focus the entire time then the ZV-1 is the antidote to those nightmares.

The three-capsule mic does a tremendous job of honing in on your voice, even in busy areas, but the Product Showcase feature is perfect for any vloggers who incorporate a review segment into their videos. Just hold a product up to the camera and the focus will immediately shift to it without any fuss – it’s as simple as that.

Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Sony ZV-1 Review

What should I do about lighting?

Oftentimes, budding vloggers focus so much on the tech they need to get started that they overlook one of the crucial components of filming: having the correct lighting. Whether you’re filming outdoors or indoors, the impact of the light around you should always be on your mind.

It should go without saying that bright, natural light always provides the ideal set-up, but if you’re shooting in an area where natural light cannot reach then it’s worth investing in some proper kit.

If you’re shooting at home then softbox lights can always help to add some warmth to your shots whilst highlighting your features and providing some separation between yourself and the background. There are tons of options available from the likes of Amazon and Jessops, so it’s best to shop around and see which one suits your budget and the amount of space you have to work with.

The one problem with softbox lights is that they are cumbersome, and aren’t exactly made for being transported unless you have a car. For a more portable lighting alternative, the Zhiyun Fiveray FR100C is small enough to fit in certain backpacks and it has a handle at the bottom so that it can be held whilst filming.

With an RRP of £199, the Fiveray is more expensive than a lot of softbox lights but it’s a worthy investment if you do plan on travelling to locations that suffer from a lack of natural light, particularly as it can max out at an impressive 100 watts.

We also considered…

We’ve reviewed

See all reviews

FAQs

What is a vlog?

Video logs (more commonly known as vlogs) typically follow around a filmmaker or content creator as they go about their day, offering personal insights into their processes and experiences.

What’s the best editing software to get?

This all depends on what budget you have to work with. Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are ideal for professionals, but beginners can get on just fine with the likes of CyberLink PowerDirector and LumaFusion.

How can I add music to my vlogs?

YouTube Studio has a collection of license-free tracks that can be used in your videos, but there are paid-for services out there if you want more variety.

You might like…

Best DSLRs: The top DSLRs we’ve tested

Best DSLRs: The top DSLRs we’ve tested

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Best vlogging camera: The best cameras for YouTubers

Hannah Davies 4 weeks ago
Best mirrorless camera: Great cameras for every budget

Best mirrorless camera: Great cameras for every budget

Hannah Davies 1 month ago
Best Instant Camera: Our favourite cameras for instant prints

Best Instant Camera: Our favourite cameras for instant prints

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
Best camera 2021: The 13 best cameras you can buy today

Best camera 2021: The 13 best cameras you can buy today

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Best Drones: The 7 best drones you can buy

Best Drones: The 7 best drones you can buy

Chris Rowlands 3 years ago

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
Colours
Zoom
Autofocus
Burst shooting (electronic shutter)
Screen
Image stabilisation
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
USB charging
Microphone port
iPhone 13
£779
$799
€809
CA$949
AU$1199
Apple
6.1 inches
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
12MP + 12MP
12MP
Yes
IP68
Yes
Yes
71.5 x 7.65 x 146.7 MM
173 G
iOS 15
2021
30/09/2021
2532 x 1170
Yes
60 Hz
Lightning
A15 Bionic
Black, Red, Pink, Blu, Starlight
DJI OM 5
290 G
GoPro Hero 10 Black
£479.99
$499.99
€539.99
CA$649.99
GoPro
Yes
Not Disclosed
B08G2HBBB6
2021
12/04/2022
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Insta360 X3
$449.99
Insta360
IP57
180 G
2022
08/09/2022
Sony ZV-1
£699
Sony
Yes
No
105.5 x 43.5 x 60 MM
294 G
2020
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.