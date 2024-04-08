Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Spotify AI Playlist? New text prompt tool explained

Chris Smith

What is Spoitify AI Playlist? After success with its AI DJ, Spotify will now build you a playlist based on your mood or activity. Just type in the situation and the vibe sought.

There are times when you simply can’t find the perfect tunes for the moment or situation you’re in. Perhaps you need some orchestral music to enjoy while winding down with a glass of wine, or some heavy metal to get you in the mood to beat your PB. The trouble is, unless you build it yourself, a playlist that specific is unlikely to exist in the library.

As such Spotify is enhancing its AI-assisted playlist generation, which build you a track list that fits the occasion by promoting the assistant via text.

The AI Playlist tool launches in beta in the UK and Australia today for Premium subscribers on iOS and Android. Spotify says it plans to iterate on the feature before rolling out to all.

Here’s how it works…

Generating an AI playlist

From the Your Library tab you’ll see a “+” button with the option to select AI Playlist. This will launch the text box, where you can be as specific as you wish.

Some of the examples Spotify has provided are very Gen-Z kitsch, but the company says it’ll work with whatever you feed it, so you don’t have to be quite as cringe as these selections.

“Looking for “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”? AI Playlist has you covered, the company says in a blog post.

Spotify AI Playlist

For the first of those examples, you’ll get a playlist entitled “Cosy Cuddles” featuring artists called Noah Cyrus and Tilman. You can delete tracks you know you don’t like and if you’d like to refine there’ll be the option to add an additional prompt such as “add a touch of chilled R&B too.”

Spotify will call it Warm Hugs and Chilled Vibes now, again in-keeping with that Gen-Z kitsch-a-thon it has been on lately.

With that silly “Main Character” playlist, you can further prompt with “Cute! Now make it happier” and you’ll get a “Happily Ever After” playlist. See where we’re going with this?

If you tap Create at the end, the new playlist will be automatically saved in your library.

Have you taken Spotify’s AI Playlist for a spin yet? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

