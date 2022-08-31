What is Sonos Radio? All about Sonos internet radio service

Thinking of picking up a Sonos speaker? One exclusive feature the brand offers is access to its Sonos Radio service.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sonos Radio, including what it is, what it includes, how much it costs and how it differs from Sonos Radio HD.

What is Sonos Radio?

Sonos Radio is a free internet radio service that comes with any Sonos speaker purchase. You can access it through the Sonos app.

It features more than 60,000 global broadcast stations covering areas like news, sports, talk and music, as well as artist-curated music and original programming.

Popular stations available on Sonos Radio include NPR, MSNBC, Bloomberg Radio, BBC Radio and CNN. You can find a full list of everything currently available on Sonos Radio on the company’s website.

What is Sonos Radio HD?

Sonos Radio HD is Sonos Radio’s premium tier that offers ad-free listening, 16-bit/44.1kHz lossless audio and access to exclusive stations for a monthly fee.

You also have the ability to skip and replay songs on Sonos-owned and operated stations with this plan, along with access to Sleep Sounds, a collection of stations designed to lull you to sleep.

How much does it cost?

Sonos Radio is completely free to access when you purchase a Sonos speaker.

However, it costs £7.99 a month to upgrade to Sonos Radio HD. Sonos does offer a one-month trial to new subscribers, so you can give it a go and see if you like the service before committing to the premium plan.

Can you listen without a Sonos speaker?

No, you need a Sonos speaker updated to version 11.1 or later to access Sonos Radio.

You also need an iOS, Android, macOS or Windows device to get started.

Sonos Radio is available globally, while Sonos Radio HD is only available in the US, the UK, Austria, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands.