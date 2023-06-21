Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Sky Live? Is £290 ‘watch party’ camera stuck in Covid-era?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

What is Sky Live? Sky is launching a camera accessory, which will be exclusively available to owners of its Sky Glass standalone televisions sets.

The new motion tracking webcam sits on top of the television set and is being pitched as a way to watch live sports and TV together, as well as video calls and games with the added bonus of an exclusive workout app.

Essentially though, the somewhat Covid-era feature set – which arrives just in time for the summer months when everyone will hopefully be outside actually socialising with each other – will let users do TV-based stuff even when they’re apart.

Sky Live specs and features

Sky Live effectively enables version of the Watch Party feature used by streaming services during the pandemic to encourage social viewing, but comes in the form of an accessory.

The camera is 12MP HDR-capable resolution with a 106° wide field of view and comes with the auto-tracking capabilities that you’ll see within most video calling apps these days. This’ll keep everyone central in the frame, while the background noise suppression will help to isolate voices.

If you’re watching TV together, you’ll see them in the corner of the screen and hear their reactions to big moments in TV shows and sports games (excluding 4K).

It’ll work across live content and the on-demand library and can be launched with a dedicated Watch Together button on screen where friends and family can be invited to join the party.

In terms of workouts, there’s access to the exclusive and vowel-averse Mvmnt fitness app, which uses the body tracking technology to enhance your yoga, pilates, strength and mobility workouts by analysing your form.

There’s also motion controlled gaming a la Microsoft Kinect where you’ll be able to play Fruit Ninja and the like using slashing gestures. HD Zoom calls will also be accessible.

Sky Live UI

Sky Live price and release date

The Sky Live accessory costs £290 to buy outright. Otherwise you can pay for it over four (FOUR!) years at £6 a month, or £12 a month over two years. It’s available to buy from today (June 22) at Sky.com.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

