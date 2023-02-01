Sky Glass and Sky Stream get smarter in major new update

Sky has announced a slew of new personalisation features for customers of the satellite-free Sky Glass and Sky Stream platforms.

As part of the Entertainment OS 1.1 update coming this week, the broadcaster is adding personalised playlists for up to five members of the family, or to bookmark content for the adults and the kids separately.

There’s a new cast and crew rail within content pages that makes it easy to dive into more movies and TV shows from the director or actors in question.

Sky is also introducing a new ‘play’ voice command that’ll allow you to dive straight in when a piece of content is highlighted within the operating system. No messing.

Beyond that, Sky is also giving Sky Glass users the opportunity to use Bluetooth headphones while also playing sound through the bespoke TV set’s speakers. The accessibility feature is a nice option for people who have hearing difficulties, while still enabling others in the household to enjoy the standard experience.

The new features were described by Sky in a new press release: