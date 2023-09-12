Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Siri Health Queries?

Apple has officially unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, along with all the new features arriving with the smartwatch in 2023. 

One of these features is Siri Health Queries. Here’s everything you need to know. 

What is Siri Health Queries? 

Siri Health Queries is a new watchOS feature that allows users to access their health information on the Apple Watch Series 9 using the Siri voice assistant. 

Siri hasn’t been able to access health data in the past because the voice assistant didn’t process requests on-device. Thanks to the neural engine in the S9 SiP, Siri requests are now processed directly on the Apple Watch where possible rather than relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. This means the voice assistant can handle health and fitness queries securely on-device. 

“On-device processing is private and secure, and now Siri can be used to access data from the Health app for health- and fitness-related queries”, explains Apple. 

“For example, a user can ask how many hours of sleep they had the previous night, for progress on closing their Activity rings, or about their blood glucose level if they have a connected monitor. Users can also make Siri requests on Apple Watch Series 9 to log health data such as their weight, period, or medications taken”. 

Other examples we saw during Apple’s keynote speech include ‘Siri, what’s my average walking heart rate?’, ‘Siri, how many flights of stairs have I climbed?’ and ‘Siri, how far did I bike yesterday?’.

The Apple Silicon chip also speeds up Siri requests, allowing the voice assistant to answer queries and complete tasks on the Apple watch faster than ever before. The company also claims its answers are now more reliable, with dictation up to 25% more accurate on the Apple Watch Series 9 compared to the Series 8.

