What is Samsung One UI?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve ever picked up a Samsung phone, watch or tablet, you might be familiar with One UI. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the software that connects the Galaxy S24 to the Tab S9 Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 6

 

One UI is a user interface developed by Samsung to run overtop the Android operating system on Samsung Galaxy devices. The UI comes preinstalled on compatible devices and can be updated regularly in the device settings. 

The software is exclusive to Samsung devices and is responsible for a variety of functions and features found on Galaxy phones, watches and computers. This includes their customisable design, Smart Widgets and Smart View features, camera functions and editing features, exercise and body composition tracking and privacy and accessibility settings. 

The interface can be found on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and smartwatches, allowing it to function as a complete ecosystem for Samsung Galaxy. 

One UI

What is the latest version of One UI? 

The most recent version of Samsung One UI is One UI 6. The update was first announced in October 2023. 

Key features of One UI 6 include AI-recommended colour palettes and wallpaper themes, customisable widgets, updates to the camera app, AI remastering tools in the Gallery app, improved Picture-in-Picture for streaming videos on your home screen and better privacy protection. 

The update is currently available to download on a wide range of Samsung smartphones from the Galaxy S24 series all the way back to the Galaxy S21 that launched in January 2021. 

You can also find One UI 6 on Samsung’s foldable devices dating back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as on a variety of A series phones, Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Watches and Galaxy Books.

