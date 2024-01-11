What is Samsung Gauss? Samsung’s big AI play explained

Back in November, Samsung announced the Samsung Gauss generative AI model. But what exactly is Samsung Gauss, and when will we see it?

Samsung is going big on AI in 2024, with the imminent Galaxy S24 range of smartphones widely tipped to be capable of a broad range of AI-enhanced tricks.

Samsung Gauss is likely to be at the heart of that, as well as many other of the company’s products moving forward. Here’s a handy explainer to bring you up to speed.

What is Samsung Gauss, in a nutshell?

In short, Samsung Gauss is the South Korean company’s very own take on ChatGPT. That is, a generative AI that can understand and respond to a broad range of enquiries made using natural language.

Why is it called Samsung Gauss?

Samsung Gauss is named after 19th century German mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who was perhaps most famous for coming up with normal distribution theory, more commonly known as the bell curve. His theories are considered foundational to modern AI and machine learning.

So what can Samsung Gauss actually do?

Developed by Samsung Research and announced at the Samsung AI Forum 2023 on November 7, 2023, Samsung Gauss is a generative AI that can be broken down into three models: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

Samsung Gauss Language is a generative language model that can help with anything textual. Think writing emails, translating languages, or summarising long documents. It can also make the way we interact with smart home devices more natural and nuanced.

As the name suggests, Samsung Gauss Code is aimed at software developers. It enables coders to do their job quicker and more efficiently, with code description and test case generation functions accessible through an interactive UI.

Samsung Gauss Image is similarly self-explanatory, using AI to generate and edit images. It can do everything from making tweaks and additions to images to upscaling low-res images to a higher resolution.

What about AI security?

Samsung says that its Gauss AI can operate on-device for increased speed and data security. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S24 to be able to run AI tasks locally with their more advanced processors, rather than deferring to the cloud.

Both the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the bespoke Exynos 2400, both of which are expected to be employed across the Galaxy S24 range, are defined by their significant AI optimisations. Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip apparently features a 14.7x boost in AI performance over the previous generation.

In terms of wider AI concerns, Samsung has a so-called AI Red Team that’s dedicated to monitoring security and privacy issues such as data collection, AI model development, service deployment and AI-generated results “with the principles of AI ethics in mind”.

When will we see Samsung Gauss?

While Samsung has been testing Samsung Gauss internally for some time, it’s expected to be made available for public consumption in some form with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone range.

These phones are being announced at Samsung’s next Unpacked event on January 17, and the company has already confirmed that AI will be the primary focus.