Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is PCIe 6.0? The specification coming to hardware in 2024

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Fancy yourself a PC builder? Or, curious about the standard behind the internal SSDs you can now whack in your Sony console? PCIe 6.0 is at the cutting edge of the PCIe standard. These are the basics.

When it comes to building a PC, there’s a whole bunch of buzzwords and acronyms to get familiar with and that’s just the parts themselves, before even delving into specific standards and sizes.

As such, we here at Trusted Reviews have a bunch of explainers to help you get familiar with them. They include a guide to the overall PCIe standard if you need an introduction to that before taking a peek at this guide to the version coming to hardware in 2024. Let’s get into PCIe 6.0.

What is PCIe 6.0?

PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express) 6.0 is a motherboard connectivity standard for components such as SSDs, Wi-Fi adapters, Ethernet adapters, graphics cards and more. It was announced in 2019 but it is set to debut across hardware in 2024.

Get a new-gen HP Victus gaming PC with a £150 discount

Get a new-gen HP Victus gaming PC with a £150 discount

This HP gaming PC, featuring some great specs including a 40-series Nvidia GPU, is available for under £1,000 thanks to this deal on Box.

  • Box
  • Was £1,049.99
  • Now £899.99
View Deal

The body behind the standard, the PCI Special Interest Group, aims to see the speeds of PCIe specifications double with each generation and that looks to once again be the case with PCIe 6.0. PCIe offers different speeds depending on how many lanes are in use, and this differs depending on the component. For example, many graphics cards typically use PCIe x16, which is 16 lanes.

For PCIe 6.0, the specification is set to offer 16GB/s for x1 lane, 32GB/s for x2, 64GB/s for x4, 128GB/s for x6 and 256GB/s for x16. This matches the group’s target of doubling the previous standard, with PCIe 5.0 offering half these speeds.

To achieve the doubling in speeds this time around, the PCI Special Interest Group has overseen a significant overhaul of the underlying signalling method of PCIe (via Anandtech). This allows the bandwidth to greatly increase while still offering low latency.

Despite PCIe 6.0 being set to become available across some products in 2024, PCIe 4.0 remains the most widespread standard, with PCIe 5.0 still not yet fully adopted. PCIe 7.0 has also already been announced, with that next-generation standard having been revealed in 2022, with 2027 expected to be the year where it will debut on hardware.

You might like…

Freely streaming service set to launch on Hisense TVs in 2024

Freely streaming service set to launch on Hisense TVs in 2024

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
What is AMD Ryzen AI?

What is AMD Ryzen AI?

Adam Speight 1 day ago
What is the MediaTek Dimensity 8300?

What is the MediaTek Dimensity 8300?

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
What is a HEIF file? The JPEG replacement explained

What is a HEIF file? The JPEG replacement explained

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
What is OLED? A guide to the display technology

What is OLED? A guide to the display technology

Kob Monney 5 days ago
JPG vs JPEG: What’s the difference?

JPG vs JPEG: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words