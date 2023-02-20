What is Meta Verified? The blue badge subscription explained

Meta has just launched a brand new subscription service called Meta Verified for both Instagram and Facebook users.

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranding to Meta back in 2021, with multiple changes coming to the platform since then. The latest big change is the introduction of Meta Verified, the new paid verification service that is currently available on both Facebook and Instagram.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, including how much it will cost and how it works.

What is Meta Verified?

Meta Verified was announced by the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg through a post on Facebook in 2023. It is a paid verification subscription service, in a similar vein to the Blue Tick on Twitter, which gives users extra impersonation protection against any fake accounts and gives direct access to customer support. It is supported on both Facebook and Instagram.

Meta claims that Verified users will also have increased visibility and research to make it easier for people to find your account, as well as exclusive features that will allow you to express yourself in unique ways.

It is currently only available to iOS and web users in Australia and New Zealand, with more countries to follow soon.

How much does Meta Verified cost?

Since Meta Verified has not been rolled out to the UK we don’t have a concrete idea of how much it will cost for UK users. However, we know that it will cost $11.99 per month for web users and $14.99 a month for iOS users in both New Zealand and Australia, so we imagine the pricing will be similar for other countries.

How does Meta Verified work?

If you are in a country that supports Meta Verified you can sign up by submitting a government ID that matches both your profile name and profile picture. Anyone looking to be Verified will need to be at least 18 years old and meet account activity requirements, although we are not sure exactly what this entails at the time of writing.

If your identity is confirmed and you meet the minimum requirements then a blue verification badge will appear on your profile and will stay there for as long as you want to pay for the subscription service.

Right now, only users in New Zealand and Australia can sign up for the service, but it’s expected that other countries will get access in the near future.

What are the benefits of being verified?

Being Meta Verified means that your identity has been confirmed by Meta, which can provide increased authenticity for your account and make it seem more trustworthy to anyone who is looking for you.

Being verified on social media can be helpful for public figures, politicians and content creators as it makes it easier for your followers to distinguish your account from fan accounts or impersonators.