Lenovo has introduced a new range of laptops called Lenovo LOQ, joining other established ranges such as Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion and Lenovo ThinkPad.

But how does it differ from the other laptops in the company’s portfolio, and which kind of people should be interested? Here’s our in-depth explanation.

What is Lenovo LOQ?

Lenovo LOQ is a new gaming brand that covers both laptops and desktop computers, but with more affordable price points compared to the company’s renowned Lenovo Legion range.

The first slew of LOQ laptops were priced around £1000, which is relatively cheap. In comparison, it’s possible to find Lenovo Legion laptops approaching the £3000 mark.

That doesn’t mean the Lenovo LOQ will be limited to low-powered specs though. The new LOQ 15IRH8 still has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, although the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 admittedly only offers an entry-level gaming performance.

You’re also less likely to find high-end features, such as Mini LED screens, 4K resolution and lightweight designs, with a LOQ laptop. But if you’re happy to forgo such features in favour of a far more accessible price, then the range should still be worth checking out.

All LOQ laptops should have the new logo emblazoned on the lid to set them apart from their Legion cousins. LOQ isn’t solely focused on laptops however, with Lenovo announcing a LOQ Tower desktop gaming PC which will have a starting price of just €799.

Lenovo’s vice president, Jun Ouyang, said: “Lenovo LOQ breaks down barriers to entry for gamers, empowering them to embark on adventures of connection and fun in the gaming world.”

