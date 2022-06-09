Best Lenovo laptop 2022: 5 top-rated picks

Looking for the best Lenovo laptop isn’t an easy task. Lenovo makes a vast range of marvellous laptops, and knowing which one is best for you is all down to personal choice.

This is where we’ve decided to step in. Our team of experts tests multiple Lenovo laptops per year, ranging from gaming behemoths to more affordable, office-driven laptops that’ll be a perfect fit for students. From there, we’ve assembled this list of our favourite Lenovo offerings.

Of course, one laptop isn’t going to suit everyone, so we’ve been sure to include a laptop for each use case. This could range from an affordable Chromebook that’ll be ideal for students to a more capable Windows-based ultrabook that’s suitable for intense design work, or a beefy gaming laptop.

With these, much like our general laptop testing, we’ve made sure to focus on features that people care about. These include how good a display is for those long Netflix marathons, whether the processor can cope with day-to-day work, and whether the battery life will be enough to get you through a working day.

To get these real-world results, our team of experts has used each laptop on this list for a least a couple of weeks, as well as using benchmarks and pieces of equipment such as colorimeters in order to get accurate and comparable benchmark results. There’s no need to agonise over any small margins if you’re taking benchmark results into your buying decisions, but it is interesting to see which CPUs and GPUs perform the best from each respective manufacturer.

If you can’t find a Lenovo laptop from the list you like at the moment, feel free to bookmark the page, as we’ll be updating this frequently as more Lenovo laptops pass through our Trusted Labs. There’s sure to be a steady flow of new models released, especially with new CPU and GPU generations recently launching, so be sure to keep an eye out for what’s to come.

How we test Learn more about how we test laptops Every laptop we review goes through a series of uniform checks designed to gauge key things including build quality, performance, screen quality and battery life.



These include formal synthetic benchmarks and scripted tests, plus a series of real world checks, such as how well it runs the most frequently used apps.



We also make sure to use every laptop we review as our primary device for at least a week to ensure our review is as accurate as possible.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro Best all-round Lenovo laptop Trusted Score Pros High-res 16:10 aspect screen

Good build quality, stylish design

Glass touchpad Cons Battery life doesn’t match that of AMD laptops If you’re looking for an immense all-round portable, then the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is the best Lenovo laptop that money can buy. We found it to excel when it came to build quality with little to no flex with its aluminium casing, and at 1.39kg, remains rather portable, as well as being strong, which makes it a marvellous choice for students looking for an all-conquering ultrabook-style offering. The display on the Yoga Slim 7i Pro is also something to behold, with a 14-inch screen, complete with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, that we found in testing to have a brightness of 388 nits. This meant that colours looked pretty rich for an LCD panel, and in the real world, will be plenty vibrant enough for indoor and indeed outdoor usage. Inside, the 11th gen Intel Core i7 chips provided some brilliant performance in testing, with its benchmark figures coming close to that of the Dell XPS 13. If you want to use the Yoga Slim 7i Pro in pro-grade apps such as Photoshop, it should work a treat, with its integrated Iris Xe graphics also helping to give you moderate performance in games, albeit at a downscaled resolution. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro has even been approved by the Intel Evo initiative, which means the laptop meets Intel’s strict criteria to be labelled as one of the best Intel-powered laptops on the market. The battery life on offer here we found will get you through a working day with a little bit of juice to spare, even if the 19-hour figure Lenovo quotes is a little optimistic. All in all, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is a great all-round Lenovo laptop with a superb construction, complete with a good 16:10 display with admirable performance from its Intel combo of CPU and integrated graphics. Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full review: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro review

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Best Lenovo Chromebook Trusted Score Pros Very affordable price

Bundled keyboard offers versatility

Superb screen for video content

Excellent battery life Cons Lack of headphone jack

Poor speaker quality

Keyboard is uncomfortably small The Lenovo Chromebook Duet has been a mainstay on our list of the best Chromebooks for a good while now, and it’s for good reason, given it offers arguably one of the most accessible and convenient computing experiences money can buy. We found it to be extremely portable, weighing in at just 450g, making it a great choice for those on the go. This is quite the versatile device too, given you can use it as either a touchscreen device, or a more traditional laptop with the keyboard cover. Its 10-inch touchscreen features some great colours, which we found to be great for day-to-day usage, whether you’re enjoying episodes of Rick and Morty or BoJack Horseman, or even some cloud gaming with the likes of The Witcher 3. It struggled a little with darker scenes during testing, but on the whole, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet’s display performed admirably. The MediaTek Helio P60T octa-core processor, also served up a nippy performance for web browsing during our tests, even if its benchmark scores may not indicate otherwise. ChromeOS is a great operating system for those who need a system to do the basics well, and we found the Lenovo Chromebook Duet worked pretty well for just that. In testing the Chromebook Duet for a day’s work, and in running our battery benchmark, we found its battery life to be stellar, with a total of 13 or so hours before it eventually conked out. This puts it in the upper frame of Chromebooks. Make no bones about it, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a brilliant Chromebook, especially if you’re after the convenience of a touchscreen and a tablet-style arrangement. If you want a more traditional laptop-based Chromebook experience then we’d say to head for the likes of the Acer Chromebook 314 which offers comparable performance in a laptop-style chassis. Reviewer: Ryan Jones

Full review: Lenovo Chromebook Duet review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Best lightweight laptop Trusted Score Pros Very light at under 1kg

Decent 9-10 hour battery life

Practical, high-res matt screen Cons Maximum display brightness is not stellar

Lower performance than similarly specced laptops

Short-travel keyboard doesn’t offer comfortable typing The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is one of the very best Lenovo laptop options, especially if you have been hunting for something lightweight that will be very portable. It weighs under 1kg and is comprised of both carbon fibre and a magnesium alloy, which we found to be incredibly sturdy with no real flex on the chassis to speak of. Lenovo’s own testing has also found the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon to be properly military-grade too, thanks to nine tests that include a 76cm drop. Its matte-finished display looks great, as we found during testing where our trusty colourimeter measured a 99.8% sRGB colour space coverage and 84.5% of DCI-P3. In the real world, this translated to sharp colours, which is also helped along by the 2560×1660 panel and its taller 16:10 aspect ratio that we found to be marvellous for modern workflows. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon’s internals also means it represents immense value for money compared to the likes of the Surface Laptop 4. We found Lenovo’s ultrabook to offer superb performance, powering through productivity tasks, but do note its slimline chassis did lead to some processor throttling and fan noise. This suggests that while you could use this laptop for more intense tasks, it may not be the best option. For that, you may want to spend a little bit more and go for an M1 MacBook Air, that has no fan noise under load, given there isn’t one inside. As for battery life, we found the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon lasted around ten hours during testing, making it a good all-round choice for day-to-day working. Even when we cracked the brightness to maximum, it only lost 17% charge in around 90 minutes, meaning you could use this comfortably for just shy of nine hours before it conks out. Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full review: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon review

Lenovo Yoga 6 Best 2-in-1 laptop Trusted Score Pros Decent keyboard with more travel than many

Long battery life

Good CPU performance Cons Intel laptops are better for gaming

Plastic lower shell

Screen isn’t particularly bright

Zero-bass speakers For those after a 2-in-1 offering, the Lenovo Yoga 6 should certainly serve you well. It features a 360-degree screen hinge, and we found it to be sturdy with no unnecessary wobbling. In addition, its fabric and plastic construction looks great. The 13.3-inch FHD display looks to offer some brilliant contrast. It isn’t the brightest screen, so you may be better off using it indoors. Bezels here look to be nice and thin around the edges, which helps along with the Yoga 6’s modern aesthetics, and at 1.3kg, this isn’t too heavy of a laptop. We found that this made it nicely portable, lending this to also be one of the best student laptops too. Inside, the Yoga 6 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, which offers up some smashing performance, especially in multi-core areas, offering up better benchmark results than more expensive ultrabooks such as the Dell XPS 13 OLED. Its integrated graphics will offer you some okay gaming performance, although if gaming is a top priority, then a certified best gaming laptop will serve you better. When it comes to battery life, the Yoga 6 excels with 14 hours measured in the benchmarks, putting this up there with the very best, and even beating off more premium ultrabooks in the process. It rivals Chromebooks such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713’s runtime, although this Lenovo laptop has the added functionality of being a Windows laptop with more power behind it. Reviewer: Andrew Williams

Full review: Lenovo Yoga 6 review

Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) Best gaming laptop Trusted Score Pros Marvellously powerful

Sleek and suave looks

Immense port selection

Superb battery life for gaming laptop Cons FHD display is a little lacklustre

Heavy design

A little noisy If you’re after an affordable gaming laptop that still packs a pretty good punch, the Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) is a decent choice. Inside, it packs an all-AMD core, which helps it along to some good performance in games. During testing, we found that on the highest settings you can expect to get around 60fps in the latest AAA titles, with older, or more casual games expected to be significantly higher. The likes of Dirt Rally for instance touched the 120fps mark, which is very impressive. Its looks are pleasing too, with the Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) featuring more of a muted aesthetic akin to more premium gaming ultrabooks such as the Razer Blade 14 rather than all-out gaming behemoths. Being a larger laptop at 2.4kg in weight though does mean this has a great port selection, including a handful of USB-As and USB-Cs, as well as Ethernet and HDMI. In testing, we found this to be more than enough for a day’s work, with the HDMI and Ethernet proving to be especially useful. The Legion 5 (Advantage Edition)’s display is a large 15.6-inch panel that gives you good screen real estate for working and gaming alike. We found it to offer good colours, and 300-nits of brightness ensured nothing looked washed out. A 165Hz refresh rate was handy for gaming given the smooth outputs it offered. Do note though this is only a 1080p panel, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, some of the competition offers higher resolutions such as the HP Omen 16 (2021) with its 2K panel. The battery life on offer here isn’t bad, with it lasting for around eight hours during office duties, and just under three hours when being used for gaming, running at full brightness. Its office-based benchmarks mean this is a pretty good all-rounder, although for games, you may want to use it plugged in, as is the case with the majority of gaming laptops out there. Reviewer: Reece Bithrey

Full review: Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) review

FAQs Is Dell better or Lenovo laptop? It really depends on the laptop, although the Dell XPS 13 OLED is currently ranked as our favourite laptop. Is Lenovo a Chinese company? Yes, Lenovo is a Chinese company. Which Lenovo model laptop is best? It depends on what kind of laptop you’re after. IdeaPad are great budget options, Yoga models have 2-in-1 convertible hinges, while Legion is the name of the gaming laptop range.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ PCMark 10 Geekbench 5 single core Geekbench 5 multi core 3DMark Time Spy CrystalDiskMark Read speed CrystalMarkDisk Write Speed Brightness Black level Contrast White Visual Colour Temperature sRGB Adobe RGB DCI-P3 PCMark Battery (office) Battery Life Borderlands 3 frame rate (Full HD) Horizon Zero Dawn frame rate (Full HD) Dirt Rally (Full HD) Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 4910 1493 5359 1835 3474 MB/s 2727 MB/s 388 nits – 1341:1 – 97.4 % 79.1 % 82 % 9 hrs 9 hrs – – – Lenovo Chromebook Duet – 263 915 – – – 364.52 nits 0.4072 nits 859:1 7692 K 93.9 % 67.4 % 69.8 % – 13 hrs – – – Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon 4828 1483 5024 1626 3435 MB/s 2717 MB/s 326 nits – 1480:1 – 99.8 % 78.2 % 84.5 % – – – – – Lenovo Yoga 6 – 1166 5933 1231 2488 MB/s 1818 MB/s 302 nits – 1557:1 – 98.2 % 72.5 % 76.2 % – – – – – Lenovo Legion 5 (Advantage Edition) 6782 1397 6609 8165 2638.80 MB/s 1642.23 MB/s – – – – – – – 8 hrs – 64.96 72 fps 117.17 fps ›