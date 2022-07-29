When it comes to waterproof phones, most consumers imagine something that can be dunked in a bathtub or a pool and still survive. However, being water resistant is not the same as being waterproof.

Waterproof phones are those that can resist water for up to a specific period of time. The exact level of resistance varies from one model to another. Read on to find out which of these three levels of resistance your phone has: IPX7 rated phones are waterproof devices that are designed to be submerged in water.

They have been certified by the International Standard Organization (ISO) as meeting their highest standard for extended exposure to liquids, such These mobile phones have an advanced feature where they can remain submerged in fresh or saltwater and remain operational for up to 30 minutes.

What is IPX7 certification

If you want to buy a waterproof phone, you need to make sure that it is IPX7 certified. The IPX7 certification means that your phone, or device, can be submerged in water for 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter. A device with this certification can also be used in a rainstorm or in a pool.

A device with an IPX7 certification is waterproof and can be submerged in water without any consequence. If you are looking to buy a waterproof phone, make sure you check the IP rating of your device. This tells you whether your device is water resistant or waterproof. You can find the IP rating either printed on your device’s box or in the phone’s settings. If the IP rating is IP68, IP67, or IPX7, your device is waterproof and can be submerged in water for a few minutes.

Be careful not to drop your IPX7 phone while in water, however. Dropping your phone in water can cause it to malfunction even if it is waterproof. This can be caused by water being forced up unintended areas, like the charge port, further than the certification allows or by causing physical damage to the chassis that subsequently lets water in.

Benefits of IPX7 phones

Besides being suitable for use in water, IPX7 phones have other benefits as well. For instance, an IPX7 phone can be used in extreme weather conditions like heavy rain or a sandstorm. A phone with IPX7 certification can be exposed to sand and be subject to high humidity without any negative consequences. IPX7 phones are also suitable for use in dusty areas or in a desert environment.

Is IPX7 the only waterproof certification?

IPX7 is one of the highest IP standards for extended exposure to liquids, meaning that it is the only certification that can be considered waterproof. Most other certifications are resistant to water, but they cannot be submerged in water. This means that the device can resist only light splashes of water. Other examples of IP ratings include IPX4, IP67 and IP68 which all have different resistance levels.