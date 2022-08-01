 large image

What is IP65 water resistance‍?

If you’ve bought a new top end phone in recent years chances are you may have seen the term IP65 on its specs sheet. But, what are the implications of having an IP65-waterproof phone?

Do you need to go ahead and purchase a cover for it? Is it possible to use it in the rain? If not, how do we safeguard our phones against treacherous liquids? Read on to find everything that you need to know about IP65 waterproof technology.

What is IP65 waterproofing?

IP65 waterproofing is a seal that is used on devices that are designed to withstand the force of being submerged in water. The IP65 seal is designed to protect from water jets, sprays, and splashes. The rating indicates that it can withstand up to a pressure of 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. This is different to other IP ratings, like IP67 and IP68.

How does IP65 waterproofing work?

Most IP65 waterproofing comes from a combination of several factors. First, the sealing process itself has to be able to withstand the force of water jets and sprays. This can be done by using a strong plastic or silicone compound that is able to stretch, but not tear.

Then, these seals also need to be able to hold the compound in place without letting it come apart. This is done by the use of a special adhesive that is able to withstand the strain of water without breaking.

Finally, these seals also need to be able to withstand the UV rays of sunlight, which can break down the adhesive compounds over time. These seals are also designed to withstand impacts from drops, scratches, and pressure from the sides and back of the phone.

Should you get an IP65 waterproof phone case?

It is not mandatory to have an IP65 waterproof phone case, but they are a great way to ensure that your device is protected. If you do decide to get one, it’s important to make sure that it’s the right kind for your phone.

This can be done by first reading the phone’s IP rating to find out what kind of case you’ll need. If your phone is not IP65 waterproof, it’s not a bad idea to get an IP65 waterproof case.

The IP rating will tell you what kind of protection your phone’s screen will receive, which is important for touchscreen phones. Even if your phone is IP65 waterproof, it’s not a bad idea to get an IP65 waterproof case, as it will provide some additional protection from water damage.

