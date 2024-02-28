Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Honor MagicLM?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

As many of the leading tech brands are turning their attention to integrating AI into their devices, it’s unsurprising that Honor is following suit.

It recently announced that MagicLM promises to “truly revolutionise the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities, while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction,” but what actually is the new feature and how does it work? 

Read on to learn more about MagicLM, how it works and how you can find it.

What is MagicLM?

MagicLM is Honor’s new on-device large language model (LLM) and can be found on Honor’s MagicOS 8.0, the newest version of its Android skin. MagicLM is also behind Honor’s new AI features, Magic Portal and Magic Capsule. 

As a large language model, MagicLM is able to achieve general-purpose language generation and understanding. A famous example of this is ChatGPT, which uses LLM to understand what users are asking it for and subsequently provides a relevant response. 

Not just to be used as a chatbot, MagicLM can also generate videos and simplify tasks such as image searching with AI, just by receiving a prompt from its user. 

To generate a video, you simply need to ask MagicLM to generate a video and it should be able to create a totally custom film. The example Honor shared at its recent MWC conference, was the user’s prompt of ‘generate a video of the trip to Shanghai during National Day holiday’ which then created a video based on materials on the device.

Honor also promises privacy with MagicLM. Data is stored locally, rather than relying on the cloud. MagicLM also works at the platform level and utilises the device’s data processing to improve privacy.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget phone

Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now a budget phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable might be getting a little long in the tooth, but it’s the perfect time to get a great deal on this stellar foldable – now just £459 at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save £600
  • Now £459
View Deal

Where can I find MagicLM?

MagicLM is exclusive to Honor and its MagicOS 8.0 Android skin. Currently the newest device is the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which comes shipped with the latest version of the skin.

While MagicOS 8.0 is likely to roll out to older Honor phones, the MagicLM feature likely won’t. This is because it requires the AI performance of the latest Snapdragon processor in order to function. We should hopefully see MagicLM appear on future Honor phones though.

You might like…

What is Honor Magic Portal?

What is Honor Magic Portal?

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
What is MagSafe? The Apple charging technology explained

What is MagSafe? The Apple charging technology explained

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
What is cache? Everything you need to know about cache

What is cache? Everything you need to know about cache

Jessica Gorringe 2 weeks ago
What is Dolby Atmos? All you need to know

What is Dolby Atmos? All you need to know

Kob Monney 3 weeks ago
What is a Samsung FE phone?

What is a Samsung FE phone?

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
What is Samsung Quick Share?

What is Samsung Quick Share?

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words