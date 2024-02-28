What is Honor MagicLM?

As many of the leading tech brands are turning their attention to integrating AI into their devices, it’s unsurprising that Honor is following suit.

It recently announced that MagicLM promises to “truly revolutionise the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities, while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction,” but what actually is the new feature and how does it work?

Read on to learn more about MagicLM, how it works and how you can find it.

What is MagicLM?

MagicLM is Honor’s new on-device large language model (LLM) and can be found on Honor’s MagicOS 8.0, the newest version of its Android skin. MagicLM is also behind Honor’s new AI features, Magic Portal and Magic Capsule.

As a large language model, MagicLM is able to achieve general-purpose language generation and understanding. A famous example of this is ChatGPT, which uses LLM to understand what users are asking it for and subsequently provides a relevant response.

Not just to be used as a chatbot, MagicLM can also generate videos and simplify tasks such as image searching with AI, just by receiving a prompt from its user.

To generate a video, you simply need to ask MagicLM to generate a video and it should be able to create a totally custom film. The example Honor shared at its recent MWC conference, was the user’s prompt of ‘generate a video of the trip to Shanghai during National Day holiday’ which then created a video based on materials on the device.

Honor also promises privacy with MagicLM. Data is stored locally, rather than relying on the cloud. MagicLM also works at the platform level and utilises the device’s data processing to improve privacy.

Where can I find MagicLM?

MagicLM is exclusive to Honor and its MagicOS 8.0 Android skin. Currently the newest device is the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which comes shipped with the latest version of the skin.

While MagicOS 8.0 is likely to roll out to older Honor phones, the MagicLM feature likely won’t. This is because it requires the AI performance of the latest Snapdragon processor in order to function. We should hopefully see MagicLM appear on future Honor phones though.