What is Google Gemini? The next-generation AI model explained

You’ve probably heard of ChatGPT and you might have heard of Google’s Bard, but you may not have heard of the technology behind it and what’s coming next. That leads us to Google’s Gemini.

At Google’s 2023 I/O event, artificial intelligence was the talk of the stage. Much of the chat was around features coming to Google’s Workspace suites of apps and other products like Search imminently, but we also got a tease of what’s coming down the line.

Like Microsoft and its dalliances with Bing and ChatGPT integration, AI language models look set to play a crucial part in the future of Google. Its next step is Google Gemini, here are the basics.

What is Google Gemini?

Gemini is Google’s next-generation foundation model. It follows on from PaLM 2, the current AI model behind the likes of Google’s Bard chatbot and other recently announced features. Google Gemini is currently still in training mode and is expected to be a key rival to OpenAI’s GPT once launched.

According to Google, the incoming Gemini AI was built to be multimodal, with a focus on tool and API integrations. This will allow for wider collaborative efforts. It’s also being created to accommodate future developments, such as improved memory and planning.

We don’t know what further features Google Gemini will enable but PaLM 2-powered capabilities revealed at Google I/O included Duet AI, a tool for generated text and images within apps like Google Docs and Sheets. This kind of generation should help you to add depth to your ideas, provide more well-rounded spreadsheets as well as improved explanations of data and the like.

At Google I/O, Help Me Write (it does what it says on the tin) and new AI-integrated search were also announced, showcasing new ways of getting your essays and proposals written as well as redefining Google’s biggest product, Search.

PaLM 2 also currently powers non-productivity features, like Med-PaLM2 which is trained on health research terms using medical knowledge as well as Sec-PaLM, used for cybersecurity analysis.

We’d expect Gemini to continue to build on all of these features, workplace, security, productivity and more.

But, how’s it going? Google says it’s being “fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety”. When complete, like PaLM 2, the Gemini foundation model will be available in different sizes and with different capabilities.