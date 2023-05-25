Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Google Gemini? The next-generation AI model explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

You’ve probably heard of ChatGPT and you might have heard of Google’s Bard, but you may not have heard of the technology behind it and what’s coming next. That leads us to Google’s Gemini.

At Google’s 2023 I/O event, artificial intelligence was the talk of the stage. Much of the chat was around features coming to Google’s Workspace suites of apps and other products like Search imminently, but we also got a tease of what’s coming down the line.

Like Microsoft and its dalliances with Bing and ChatGPT integration, AI language models look set to play a crucial part in the future of Google. Its next step is Google Gemini, here are the basics.

What is Google Gemini?

Gemini is Google’s next-generation foundation model. It follows on from PaLM 2, the current AI model behind the likes of Google’s Bard chatbot and other recently announced features. Google Gemini is currently still in training mode and is expected to be a key rival to OpenAI’s GPT once launched.

According to Google, the incoming Gemini AI was built to be multimodal, with a focus on tool and API integrations. This will allow for wider collaborative efforts. It’s also being created to accommodate future developments, such as improved memory and planning.

We don’t know what further features Google Gemini will enable but PaLM 2-powered capabilities revealed at Google I/O included Duet AI, a tool for generated text and images within apps like Google Docs and Sheets. This kind of generation should help you to add depth to your ideas, provide more well-rounded spreadsheets as well as improved explanations of data and the like.

At Google I/O, Help Me Write (it does what it says on the tin) and new AI-integrated search were also announced, showcasing new ways of getting your essays and proposals written as well as redefining Google’s biggest product, Search.

PaLM 2 also currently powers non-productivity features, like Med-PaLM2 which is trained on health research terms using medical knowledge as well as Sec-PaLM, used for cybersecurity analysis.

We’d expect Gemini to continue to build on all of these features, workplace, security, productivity and more.

But, how’s it going? Google says it’s being “fine-tuned and rigorously tested for safety”. When complete, like PaLM 2, the Gemini foundation model will be available in different sizes and with different capabilities.

You might like…

What is an Ad Blocker? Everything you need to know

What is an Ad Blocker? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
What is VRAM? A beginner’s guide to GPU video memory

What is VRAM? A beginner’s guide to GPU video memory

Adam Speight 2 days ago
What to expect from Computex 2023

What to expect from Computex 2023

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
How much does NordVPN cost in the UK?

How much does NordVPN cost in the UK?

Adam Speight 1 week ago
What is Google DeepMind? All you need to know about the AI research lab

What is Google DeepMind? All you need to know about the AI research lab

Adam Speight 1 week ago
What is the Apple M3 chip?

What is the Apple M3 chip?

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.