What is DisplayPort 1.4? The video connection standard explained

From HDMI to Thunderbolt, there are plenty of display connectivity options at your fingertips. Here’s our explanation of the DisplayPort 1.4 option.

The DisplayPort standard has been around for closing in on 20 years now, going through several iterations. It typically offers a high-quality video connection.

The latest and greatest standard is DisplayPort 2.1, but DisplayPort 1.4 is still present on many products. This is our clear and concise guide to the connectivity solution.

What is DisplayPort 1.4?

DisplayPort 1.4 is a video connectivity standard established in 2016. The standard offers 32.4Gb/s of bandwidth along with a 25.92Gb/s total data rate. These capacities enable up to a 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 5K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate or up to an 8K resolution at 30Hz refresh rate.

The DisplayPort 1.4 standard did not represent a major move forward from 1.3, with the bandwidth and rate staying at the same levels. Though, DisplayPort 1.4 does offer new Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2. DSC 1.2 is a lossless encoding standard, enabling HDR support alongside 4K and 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz.

DisplayPort 1.4 also features Dual-mode support for DVI and HDMI adapters and improved HDR10 support. Audio was improved with 1.4 too, enabled 1,536kHz and boosted audio channels to 32.

DisplayPort 1.4a was launched in 2018, which offered improved DSC 1.2a. This enhanced the compression standard’s HDR integration.