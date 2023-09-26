Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is DisplayPort 1.4? The video connection standard explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

From HDMI to Thunderbolt, there are plenty of display connectivity options at your fingertips. Here’s our explanation of the DisplayPort 1.4 option.

The DisplayPort standard has been around for closing in on 20 years now, going through several iterations. It typically offers a high-quality video connection.

The latest and greatest standard is DisplayPort 2.1, but DisplayPort 1.4 is still present on many products. This is our clear and concise guide to the connectivity solution.

What is DisplayPort 1.4?

DisplayPort 1.4 is a video connectivity standard established in 2016. The standard offers 32.4Gb/s of bandwidth along with a 25.92Gb/s total data rate. These capacities enable up to a 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 5K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate or up to an 8K resolution at 30Hz refresh rate.

The DisplayPort 1.4 standard did not represent a major move forward from 1.3, with the bandwidth and rate staying at the same levels. Though, DisplayPort 1.4 does offer new Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2. DSC 1.2 is a lossless encoding standard, enabling HDR support alongside 4K and 120Hz or 8K at 60Hz.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

DisplayPort 1.4 also features Dual-mode support for DVI and HDMI adapters and improved HDR10 support. Audio was improved with 1.4 too, enabled 1,536kHz and boosted audio channels to 32.

DisplayPort 1.4a was launched in 2018, which offered improved DSC 1.2a. This enhanced the compression standard’s HDR integration.

You might like…

What is a Hall effect sensor? The joystick and keyboard tech explained

What is a Hall effect sensor? The joystick and keyboard tech explained

Adam Speight 1 day ago
What is Microsoft’s Ink Anywhere? The writing technology explained

What is Microsoft’s Ink Anywhere? The writing technology explained

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

What is Windows Copilot? The Microsoft AI explained

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is Character.ai?

What is Character.ai?

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
What is Alexa Eye Gaze? The Fire tablet tech explained

What is Alexa Eye Gaze? The Fire tablet tech explained

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
What is Alexa Let’s Chat? Amazon’s chatty answer to ChatGPT and Bard explained

What is Alexa Let’s Chat? Amazon’s chatty answer to ChatGPT and Bard explained

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.