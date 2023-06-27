Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

News rumours suggest that Google will soon be introducing a new label to ChromeOS laptops: Chromebook X.

It’s important to note that this is currently all speculation, with 9to5Google first picking up the story, but no confirmation from Google on the validity of these claims. 

Keeping in mind that this all may be wishful thinking, we’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Chromebook X so far.

What is Chromebook X?

Chromebook X is a potential new naming scheme for Chromebooks that aims to distinguish higher-end Chromebooks from their less powerful siblings.

This should work in a similar way to Intel Evo. From what we know right now, there is a specific set of criteria that these laptops need to hit to gain the Chromebook X label, but these are likely to change or evolve over time as more information comes out. 

This ‘Chromebook X’ marker will appear somewhere on the laptop chassis, with claims that there will even be a special boot screen that sets it apart from the standard ChromeOS logo we are all familiar with. 

According to 9to5Google, Google will require Chromebook X machines to come with a certain amount of RAM – the exact number is unknown at the time of writing – a high-quality camera for video calls, and a high-quality display. 

In terms of hardware, we have listed all the processor requirements below:

  • AMD Zen 2+
  • AMD Zen 3
  • Intel Core 12th Generation (including the N-Series of chips) 

One of the biggest focuses for Chromebook X seems to be video conferencing. 9to5Google mentions the inclusion of new software like Live Caption, which will add generated captions to video calls, as well as a built-in portrait blur effect and voice isolation. 

We will be sure to update this article if Google verifies these claims and if any more information surfaces about Chromebook X.

You might like…

What is HP Instant Ink?

What is HP Instant Ink?

Ryan Jones 14 hours ago
What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

Gemma Ryles 15 hours ago
What is unified memory? Apple’s memory architecture explained

What is unified memory? Apple’s memory architecture explained

Adam Speight 5 days ago
What is an Arm processor? Everything you need to know

What is an Arm processor? Everything you need to know

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
What is Starlink? The internet service explained

What is Starlink? The internet service explained

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake naming scheme explained

What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake naming scheme explained

Adam Speight 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.