What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

News rumours suggest that Google will soon be introducing a new label to ChromeOS laptops: Chromebook X.

It’s important to note that this is currently all speculation, with 9to5Google first picking up the story, but no confirmation from Google on the validity of these claims.

Keeping in mind that this all may be wishful thinking, we’re going to be running through everything you need to know about Chromebook X so far.

What is Chromebook X?

Chromebook X is a potential new naming scheme for Chromebooks that aims to distinguish higher-end Chromebooks from their less powerful siblings.

This should work in a similar way to Intel Evo. From what we know right now, there is a specific set of criteria that these laptops need to hit to gain the Chromebook X label, but these are likely to change or evolve over time as more information comes out.

This ‘Chromebook X’ marker will appear somewhere on the laptop chassis, with claims that there will even be a special boot screen that sets it apart from the standard ChromeOS logo we are all familiar with.

According to 9to5Google, Google will require Chromebook X machines to come with a certain amount of RAM – the exact number is unknown at the time of writing – a high-quality camera for video calls, and a high-quality display.

In terms of hardware, we have listed all the processor requirements below:

AMD Zen 2+

AMD Zen 3

Intel Core 12th Generation (including the N-Series of chips)

One of the biggest focuses for Chromebook X seems to be video conferencing. 9to5Google mentions the inclusion of new software like Live Caption, which will add generated captions to video calls, as well as a built-in portrait blur effect and voice isolation.

We will be sure to update this article if Google verifies these claims and if any more information surfaces about Chromebook X.