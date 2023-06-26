If you’ve ever opened up an Adobe app or programme, you may have come across the term ‘Adobe Sensei’.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Adobe’s own AI technology.

What is Adobe Sensei?

Sensei is a machine learning technology created and utilised by Adobe. The AI is featured across a variety of Adobe apps and services, including the Creative Cloud Suite and Adobe’s marketing and analytics products.

While Sensei is a powerful tool for businesses, artists and creators will likely be more familiar with the Sensei-powered features in apps like Photoshop and Premiere Pro.

Apple TV+ The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Grab your 7 day free trial now. Apple

7 day free trial

£6.99 p/m Sign up

In Photoshop, Sensei is the technology behind Content-Aware Fill, a feature that makes it possible to fill one area of an image with content sampled from another area. Other tools made possible by Adobe Sensei include Face-Aware Liquify, Select Subject, the Curvature Pen Tool, Auto Selection and the Object Selection tool.

Illustrator also benefits from the Curvature Tool, along with features like Global Editing, Freeform Gradients, Content-Aware Crop and Puppet Warp, which allows the user to modify objects without redrawing them or taking the time to modify every anchor point.

Adobe InDesign benefits from the ability to find similar fonts, while After Effects uses Content-Aware Fill for Video to quickly remove unwanted objects, including people.

Aside from Photoshop, Premiere Pro (and Premiere Rush) is the app that gets the biggest boost from AI. Features include Autoducking, Morph Cut, Audio Auto Classification, Auto Creation, Auto Reframe and Colour Match, the latter of which works to automatically match the colours on key elements within a frame for better consistency.

More recently, Adobe has stepped into the realm of generative AI with its first Adobe Firefly models.

These are AI models that have been trained on Adobe stock images, openly licensed content and public domain content where the copyright has expired that make it possible for users to generate and edit images simply by typing a command and hitting ‘Generate’ rather than going through the process of creating or editing that image manually.

Adobe Firefly is available to try right now in the Photoshop, Illustrator and Adobe Express betas.