What is a Samsung FE phone?

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Are you confused by all the name variations of Samsung smartphones?

Maybe you’re looking to upgrade your phone to a Samsung device and you’re not sure where to start, or which model is the right one for you. Perhaps you’ve heard of a Samsung FE phone but don’t know what that really means.

Keep reading to learn more about the Samsung FE smartphone and how it compares to flagship Samsung devices.

Samsung FE smartphones, in theory, are a more budget-friendly smartphone option than the Samsung flagship equivalent. The selling point is that, despite being cheaper than the flagship model, an FE phone still promises the majority of flagship features, meaning users don’t lose out on top-quality tech. 

The FE model usually launches a few months after the flagship Galaxy S launch at a reduced price. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 originally launched with a starting price of $799.99/£849, while the Galaxy S23 SE was priced at just $599.99/£599.

What does FE stand for?

The FE stands for fan-edition. Samsung stated that for each generation of the Galaxy S series, they take feedback on and create the FE model that contains the favourite features. 

When did the Samsung FE phone launch?

The Samsung FE first came to light in 2017, but not as the budget-friendly model we know it for now. It was created to offset the controversy of the Samsung Note 7’s exploding battery crisis.

Samsung replaced the Note 7’s faulty battery and rebranded the device as the Note 7 Fan Edition (FE), as an apology for the severity of the battery crisis. 

The FE range was brought back in 2020, with the Galaxy S20 FE. Since then, there have been the S21 FE and the most recent S23 FE. As the Galaxy S24 only launched in January 2024, we would expect an FE edition to come later this year.

