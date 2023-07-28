Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a MUX switch? The gaming laptop component explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

When you buy a gaming laptop, especially if you fork out a fair sum for one, you want to squeeze every bit of power possible. Well, the MUX switch is here to help with that. Here’s our simple explanation.

When deciding which gaming laptop to buy, there is plenty to consider. You’ll want your ideal CPU, GPU, RAM and SSD combination, that’s before considering what size and weight laptop you’d like as well as the display. Thankfully, our best gaming laptop guide is around to help with stuff like that.

But, a component you may have not heard of until recently, as it’s continued to gain prominence, is a MUX switch. It’s a bit of kit that can give an added boost to your GPU performance. These are the basics.

What is a MUX switch?

A MUX switch is a chip found in gaming laptops that allows the graphics chip (GPU) to send information directly to the display and enables easy switching between these two modes. MUX is short for multiplexer.

The main benefit is enabling the GPU to send information directly to the display, without first going through the CPU, can reduce latency and increase frame rates.

A MUX switch can work alongside Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus technology to extend its benefits further. Advanced Optimus can use the MUX switch to use only the CPU, and its iGPU, when the GPU is not needed. As such, it will turn the GPU during non-graphics intensive tasks – like productivity – making for increased battery life.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

Advanced Optimus gives you access to three options for controlling the MUX switch. There is ‘Automatic Select’, which will determine whether the iGPU or GPU should be used depending on the workload. Then, there is ‘Optimus’ that will use the iGPU or ‘Nvidia GPU Only’ to only utilise the dedicated mobile GPU. AMD offers a similar solution called Smart Access Graphics Technology.

You can enable and disable the switch but you can’t install or remove one from your device, with the chip being soldered onto the motherboard. If you want to know if your gaming laptop has a MUX switch, you should be able to find out by looking on the box, finding the manufacturer page online or you can find out by looking into your machines graphics settings – within Nvidia Control Panel or AMD Radeon Software.

You might like…

What is a bezel?

What is a bezel?

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
What is TDP? The important chip specification explained

What is TDP? The important chip specification explained

Adam Speight 4 weeks ago
What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

Adam Speight 4 weeks ago
What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

What is Chromebook X? The Chromebook rumour explained

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
What is HP Instant Ink?

What is HP Instant Ink?

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

What are Razer Skins? The customisable skins explained

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.