 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is a CFexpress card?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re shopping for a new camera, you may have come across the term CFexpress. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about these super speedy memory cards including what they are and the key differences between CFexpress Type A, CFexpress Type B and CFexpress Type C. 

What is a CFexpress card? 

A CFexpress card is a memory card format based on the PCIe Gen 3 interface that is becoming increasingly prevalent in high-end cameras. The standard was announced by the CompactFlash Association (CFA) in 2016. 

“CFexpress cards are based on the PCIe Gen 3 interface and use established NVMe protocols to offer better efficiency, optimized power and performance for professional imaging and video markets,” says the CFA on its website

There are three versions of CFexpress cards: Type A, Type B and Type C. 

Type A cards measure 20 x 28 x 2.8mm and are typically used by Sony cameras, including the Sony A7S III and the Sony A7 IV. CFexpress Type A cards are actually smaller than SD cards, making them useful for cameras that support both memory card types that have a limited number of slots. 

CFexpress Type B cards, meanwhile, have the same dimensions as XQD cards at 38.5 x 29.6 x 3.8mm. These cards are used by the vast majority of camera manufacturers, including names like Nikon, Canon and Panasonic. Type B cards offer faster transfer speeds than Type A cards due to the greater number of PCIe data transfer lanes. This allows them to reach transfer speeds of up to 2GB/s where Type A cards are limited to 1GB/s

Finally, there’s CFexpress Type C. These cards have the most transfer lanes, allowing them to reach transfer speeds of up to 4GB/s. However, they measure 54 x 74 x 4.8mm making them much too large for cameras. Type C cards are typically featured alongside computers and SSDs instead. 

IS CFexpress better than SD? 

CFexpress cards offer significantly faster performance compared to standard SD or XQD cards, with speeds ranging from 1GB/s to 4GB/s depending on the number of PCIe data transfer lanes. 

However, CFexpress cards are also quite a bit more expensive than SD and XQD cards, making them a big investment compared to those more established card formats.

You might like…

Is Bluesky safe?

Is Bluesky safe?

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
What is a VPN and what is it for?

What is a VPN and what is it for?

Ryan Jones 11 hours ago
What is Bluesky? The Twitter alternative explained

What is Bluesky? The Twitter alternative explained

Gemma Ryles 15 hours ago
What is Google Wifi? The home mesh system explained

What is Google Wifi? The home mesh system explained

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
What is AMD Zen 4? The chipmaker’s latest architecture explained

What is AMD Zen 4? The chipmaker’s latest architecture explained

Adam Speight 6 days ago
What is a double VPN?

What is a double VPN?

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.