Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to stream all Black Mirror Season 6 episodes online

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The sixth season of Black Mirror is finally here. This is everything you need to know, including when and where to stream the show online in the UK and USA.

Black Mirror is among the most popular and unnerving sci-fi shows on TV right now and fans will be thrilled to learn that after a three-year wait, there’s finally a new set of episodes available to creep you out.

Each episode of Black Mirror focuses on a new story, giving viewers a glimpse into the future in this strange, dystopian world. We already know some of the cast for these upcoming episodes, with star-studded actors like Salma Hayek, Rob Delaney, Michael Cera and Aaron Paul all appearing. 

With all that said, here is everything you need to know about Black Mirror season 6, including which platforms you can watch it on and when the episodes will debut. 

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

Where can I watch Black Mirror Season 6?

Black Mirror is exclusively streaming on Netflix in the UK and USA, meaning you must sign up for an account if you don’t already have one.

Netflix has been cracking down on account sharing recently, but you can check out how to add another member to your account by clicking on the link prior.

When can I watch Black Mirror Season 6?

All episodes of the sixth season of Black Mirror were released on Thursday, June 15.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

How many episodes are in Season 6 of Black Mirror?

This season comprises five episodes, all of which are already on the platform. The names of the episodes are as follows: 

  • Joan is Awful
  • Loch Henry
  • Beyond the Sea
  • Mazey Day
  • Demon 79

Black Mirror Season 6 trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for the latest series if you want to get an idea about the vibe of the episodes. If you want to start watching without any hint as to what is going to happen, we’d advise against watching the trailer.

You might like…

What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake naming scheme explained

What is Intel Core Ultra? The Meteor Lake naming scheme explained

Adam Speight 3 hours ago
The Hi-Fi map of Europe: All the brands you should know about

The Hi-Fi map of Europe: All the brands you should know about

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Starfield System Requirements: Prepare your PC specs for launch

Starfield System Requirements: Prepare your PC specs for launch

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Vodafone and Three merger explained: All the important details

Vodafone and Three merger explained: All the important details

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
What is backwards compatibility? Everything you need to know

What is backwards compatibility? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2? The mid-range chipset explained

What is the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2? The mid-range chipset explained

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.