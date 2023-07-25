You need to see EE’s secret smart home bargain

EE is running a bargain of a smart home bundle deal right now involving the the Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini, but it’s a little hidden away.

Click on the deal below and enlarge the ‘Bundle Deals’ section, and you’ll find the offer we’re talking about. It gets you a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display and a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for just £69.

Considering the Nest Hub costs £89 by itself, and the Nest Mini usually costs £49, that’s a bit of a bargain. You’re saving £69.01 in total, which basically makes bundle half price.

Save £69.01 on this Google Nest bundle EE is offering a brilliant (but somewhat hidden) Google Nest smart home bundle, offering the Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini together at half the usual price. EE

Save £69.01

Now £69 View Deal

The main event here is the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. It’s a great smart hub, with clever motion-sensing technology that enables it to track your sleep and control the display with gestures.

You get a solid 7-inch screen that makes it a great kitchen assistant. Using Google Assistant, it’s excellent for bringing up recipes and the like.

It also serves as a strong smart speaker in its own right, and it’ll hook into an existing Google multi-room speaker set-up seamlessly.

Talking of which, let’s discuss the Google Nest Mini that forms the other half of this bundle. We scored this 4 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it s improved sound, simple touch controls (though you’ll mainly interact with it through Google Assistant), and handy wall-mounting options.

For just £69, you’re getting a great start on a multi-room smart speaker set-up. It’s a smart home bargain alright.