Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You need to see EE’s secret smart home bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

EE is running a bargain of a smart home bundle deal right now involving the the Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini, but it’s a little hidden away.

Click on the deal below and enlarge the ‘Bundle Deals’ section, and you’ll find the offer we’re talking about. It gets you a Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display and a Google Nest Mini smart speaker for just £69.

Considering the Nest Hub costs £89 by itself, and the Nest Mini usually costs £49, that’s a bit of a bargain. You’re saving £69.01 in total, which basically makes bundle half price.

Save £69.01 on this Google Nest bundle

Save £69.01 on this Google Nest bundle

EE is offering a brilliant (but somewhat hidden) Google Nest smart home bundle, offering the Google Nest Hub and Nest Mini together at half the usual price.

  • EE
  • Save £69.01
  • Now £69
View Deal

The main event here is the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which we awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. It’s a great smart hub, with clever motion-sensing technology that enables it to track your sleep and control the display with gestures.

You get a solid 7-inch screen that makes it a great kitchen assistant. Using Google Assistant, it’s excellent for bringing up recipes and the like.

It also serves as a strong smart speaker in its own right, and it’ll hook into an existing Google multi-room speaker set-up seamlessly.

Talking of which, let’s discuss the Google Nest Mini that forms the other half of this bundle. We scored this 4 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it s improved sound, simple touch controls (though you’ll mainly interact with it through Google Assistant), and handy wall-mounting options.

For just £69, you’re getting a great start on a multi-room smart speaker set-up. It’s a smart home bargain alright.

You might like…

Best Smart Speakers 2023: Stay connected with these voice assistant speakers

Best Smart Speakers 2023: Stay connected with these voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Smart Thermostat 2023: Control your heating with these smart hubs

Best Smart Thermostat 2023: Control your heating with these smart hubs

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
Best Smart Plugs 2023: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2023: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.