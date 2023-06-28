Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can now get the Apple Watch 6 for under £200

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Series 6 is still going strong and you can nab this amazing refurbished version for a bargain price right now.

Amazon is selling the 2020 edition Apple Watch Series 6 for just £199 right now for a fully functional refurbished device in excellent condition.

There are massive savings to be had on a refurbished Apple Watch 6 at Amazon UK right now. You can nab one in “excellent” nick with a year guarantee for £199.

The offer is for the 44mm GPS version of the Apple Watch 6 with a blue aluminium case and a deep navy sport band. However, there are a number of colour configurations available for the same price.

As with any ‘refurbished’ model, you’ll want to know its condition and who has handled the renewal. Well, the “excellent” condition means “no signs of cosmetic damage visible from a distance of 30 centimetres” while the battery will hold at least 80% of its original capacity.

There’s also a one-year guarantee on the watch, which has been renewed by Amazon qualified vendors. It isn’t, however, certified by Apple itself and accessories may not be the originals.

So, if you’re on board with all that, you can grab an Apple Watch that’s less than two years old and is in line for the Apple watchOS 10 update due this autumn. It’s also highly likely to be supported by plenty of forthcoming updates in years to come.

The Watch is no longer sold by Apple, which has moved on to devices like the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, but it’s still a highly functional watch that offers access to most of the best features on the block.

It has a great design, excellent health and fitness tracking and a wide range of available straps to keep your look fresh.

