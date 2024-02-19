Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox Series X just got a juicy price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship games console and you can current save £70 by grabbing one and leaping into a world of 4K gaming goodness.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Series X for £409.99. That’s down 15% on the £479.99 asking price. It’s not the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Xbox Series X, but it’s certainly the cheapest we’re seeing at the moment. The console also comes with the Xbox Wireless Controller and a HDMI cable.

This is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever created with 4K/120fps gaming, 12 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 1TB custom SSD for speedy access to your favourite games. The Series X also has a 4K Blu-ray drive to enable disc-based games and movies.

There’s also on-device ray tracing for the best in-game lighting and shading experience. There are also brilliant tools like Quick Resume for quick switching between games and Smart Delivery to ensure you get the best version of the game you’ve purchased digitally delivered to your console.

The console is the best place to enjoy the fruits of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, which offers access to hundreds of games from all four generations of the Xbox (subscription required). There’s also excellent backward compatibility to complement the magnificent array of games from the current generation.

These smart features, along with Game Pass, makes the Xbox Series X a compelling gaming proposition despite the Sony PS5 having arguably a better line-up of exclusive games.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on exclusive games, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass. However, it is in danger of falling behind in design, with a new PS5 “Slim” on the scene and no sign of a boosted Series X model right now.”

