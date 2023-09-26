Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Xbox controllers are going super cheap right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Hey, public service announcement! Xbox controllers are £20 off right now and you can make your gaming a little more social with an extra pad.

Amazon is selling the Xbox Wireless Controller in a few different colours for £39.99. You can sort through the options but you can get that low price on the Electric Volt, Shock Blue and Black controllers, among others.

Personally, we’re fans of the classic black look.

Save a third on an official Xbox controller

The Xbox wireless controller is now £39.99 right now. Down from £59.99. And it’s available in a range of colours.

These controllers are compatible with the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, as well as the previous generation Xbox One. You’ll also be able to pair it up with mobile devices or a PC if you’re struggling with the old mouse and keyboard controls. Here’s our guide to pairing an Xbox controller with a PC.

You’ll get up to 40 hours of gaming from a pair of trusted AA batteries and there’s a 3.5mm stereo headset jack for an immersive experience.

For the Series S/X product cycle, Microsoft gave the controller a subtle tweak, refining the design with better ergonomics to fit smaller hands. There was also a redesigned D-Pad, which has a dish-like shape.

In terms of connectivity, it gained USB-C for power and charging, if you buy a battery pack, as well as Bluetooth low energy connections to your gaming devices.

