How to use an Xbox controller on PC

Given that Windows and Xbox are both Microsoft platforms, it’s unsurprising that connecting your Xbox controller to your PC is extremely simple. Assuming that your PC has USB-A ports, all you need to do is use the appropriate cable depending on the Xbox controller you’re using. If you’re using an Xbox One controller, then you’re going to need a Micro-USB to USB-A cable. If you’re using an Xbox Series controller, then you’ll need a USB-C to USB-A cable, as the port at the top of the controller is different. If you have USB-C ports on your PC, you can also use a USB-C to USB-C cable for the Xbox Series controller.

2 Xbox controller connected via Bluetooth

If you want to connect an Xbox controller to your PC without using a USB cable, then you’ll have to sync it to your computer using Bluetooth. First off, you need to check if your PC is Bluetooth-compatible, as not all PCs have Bluetooth as standard.



If you do have a Bluetooth-ready PC, all you have to do is hit the Windows button on your computer, type in Bluetooth, then click ‘Add Bluetooth or other device’ and then ‘Bluetooth’ in the pop-up that appears.



Now pick up your Xbox controller, hold down the Xbox button to turn it on and then hold down the circular button on the top of the peripheral, which is near the USB port. This will put the Xbox controller into pairing mode, denoted by the flashing Xbox button. Once you’ve done this, check the devices list on your PC and you should see the ‘Xbox Wireless Controller’ appear. Click on it to pair the device and you will be able to use your Xbox controller with your PC.