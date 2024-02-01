Upgrading your handset? This iPhone 15 Pro deal is the go-to

The iPhone 15 Pro is the ultimate upgrade for Apple fans right now and if you’ve been waiting since September for the right deal, this one is hard to ignore.

Mobiles UK is offering the iPhone 15 Pro with 100GB of data for £44.99 a month with just a £19 upfront cost.

100GB data

£44.99 a month View Deal

Considering this phone costs £999 to buy outright, you’re paying a grand total of £1,098.76 over two years for this deal. That means you’re getting two -ears of mobile service and all that lovely data for under £100 on top of the asking price of the phone itself.

The contract is for 24-months and comes with unlimited minutes and text messages. You’re getting a brand new iPhone 15 Pro in black with 128GB of on-board storage. It comes on the iD Mobile network where you’ll get access to 5G data. iD Mobile is an MVNO that uses the Three mobile network infrastructure.

The iPhone 15 Pro is Apple’s sexiest phone update for a while, thanks to the new ultra-light titanium framing with a brushed finish. It’s also the first to include the new Action Button replacing the iPhone’s traditional mute switch.

Elsewhere, it’s Apple’s most powerful handset ever thanks to the A17 Bionic chip, the first to be constructed from a 3nm architecture. It’s also the first that can handle console-quality games like Resident Evil Village.

It’s also got a 6.1-inch display with a variable 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, so it’ll fit in your pocket a little more comfortably compared to the Pro Max model. Our reviewer said it provided a “top-end viewing experience.”

The cameras are great in most conditions and it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold. We gave the phone a four-star review because of those factors and felt only the same 3x telephoto lens and sluggish charging (which is the same on all Apple phones) letting the side down.