Upgrade your PC storage with this outrageous 2TB SSD deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re noticing your gaming rig’s storage nudging towards its max capacity, it might be time to upgrade that SSD to accommodate more than double the storage.

Right now you can save 60% on the WD_BLACK SN770 2TB SSD for PC users on Amazon. The RRP of £257.96 has been slashed all the way down to £103.98.

The speeds of this NVMe SSD can reach 5150MB/s read (Up to 4,900 MB/s write) thanks to the PCIe Gen4 performance, so your games will be loading faster than ever.

“Equipped with a PCIe Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness, minimise stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel,” the product decription reads.

The SSD has a 4.7 star rating out of a possible 5 based upon 820 ratings from Amazon customers globally. And there’s a super slim-line design that is easy to install on your gaming rig.

It’s a great option for upgrading a gaming PC and has been well reviewed by independent critics. Note that it’s not really suitable for a PS5 because it doesn’t hit the 5,500MB requirement for third-party storage speeds.

