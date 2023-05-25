Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your Nintendo Switch storage on the cheap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch consoles have a maximum of 64GB of native storage, which isn’t a lot of you have a library of digital games.

Most gamers fill the drive pretty quickly, which is why the micro SD card slot is essential for keeping more games available.

Amazon US is currently offering a fantastic deal on a massive 256GB microSD card that’s compatible with all Nintendo Switch models. The Samsung EVO Select is just $17.99, which is a 55% discount on the $39.99 list price.

Switch storage sale gets you an extra 256GB

Switch storage sale gets you an extra 256GB

You can get a 256GB microSD card from Samsung for just $17.99 and save 55% on the $39.99 asking price.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $39.99
  • Now $17.99
View Deal

That should be more than enough space to redownload all of the games you’ve downloaded from the Nintendo eShop over the years, so you don’t have to pick and choose before you go on a long flight, for instance.

Read and write speeds are also important to consider when you’re buying a microSD card and this SDXC version offers 130MB/s. It’s plug and play too, so it’s fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch. Of course, it’s not only compatible with the Nintendo Switch, but a versatile piece of kit for all devices with a microSD slot.

Amazon reviewers are certainly happy with this product with a 4.7-star out of 5 rating from more than 52,000 sales. Given Nintendo has just released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this is the perfect time to give yourself a little more storage flexibility moving forward.

Considering the game itself is 16GB in size, that’ll take up more than half the available storage on a standard Nintendo Switch console, you may wish to give yourself a little leeway on the cheap with this awesome microSD deal.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals – Bundle deals and offers on the Switch Lite

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Deals – Bundle deals and offers on the Switch Lite

Alice Marshall 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.