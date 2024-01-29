Time’s running out to get this amazing Sky broadband deal

In early January, we brought you word of a Sky bundle that got you broadband and a load of top entertainment – including Netflix – for a ridiculous bargain fee.

That offer is still available, but only for the next couple of days! Between now and midnight on January 31, users can get Sky Broadband, Sky Entertainment and access to Netflix for £39 a month for 18 months.

Sky’s incredible broadband and entertainment bundle is even cheaper Sky Stream + Broadband + Netflix + Sky Entertainment for £39 a month? That’s quite the deal on an 18 month contract. Sky

Was £43

Now £39 View Deal

Usually this costs £43 a month, which in our opinion is an excellent bargain too. You’ll also have to pay £10 up front, but the savings here are worth it.

You’ll get some speedy internet for starters with a 145mbps average download speed from Sky Ultrafast Broadband. With Sky Entertainment there’s access to 150 channels, while Netflix Basic with Ads gets you 30,000 TV shows and movies to enjoy at your leisure.

If you think the deal needs sweetening any more, Sky will throw in a Sky Stream puck, which will plug into the back of your telly and enable you to enjoy all of that visual entertainment you’re getting as part of this deal.

If you want to take things a little further, you can choose to add Sky Sports for £20 a month on an 18-month contract. It’s also possible to add other bundles from Sky’s repertoire.

Sky Entertainment includes the unmissable dramas from Sky Atlantic as well as channels like Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. There’s also Eurosport, Comedy Central, National Geographic, MTV. The Discovery+ service is also available.

When it comes to the broadband, Sky guarantees the speeds and a wall-to-wall guarantee and those 145Mbps are more than enough to content and video games at 4K.

The Sky Stream puck is a handy little device that provides the beauty of Sky TV without a dish, no complex install and it’s got loads of the top streaming apps built in (iPlayer, Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube and loads more).