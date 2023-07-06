This slick Dell gaming laptop has taken a tumble in price

If you’re after a classy gaming laptop, but don’t fancy paying a premium price, this Dell G15 deal could be for you.

We typically associate the Alienware brand with gaming laptops at the top end of the pricing spectrum, but brand owner Dell is currently running a great deal on the distinctly Alienware-flavoured Dell G15.

It gives you a capable 15-inch Dell gaming laptop for a price of just £629, which is a saving of £220 on the £849 RRP. Not bad at all.

The Dell G15 gives you an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, and 8GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. There’s a 512GB SSD backing things up.

This outputs gaming goodness to a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (FHD) WVA non-touch display with (crucially) a 120Hz peak refresh rate.

The thing that really betrays than Alienware DNA is the Dell G15’s meaty thermal system, which is “Alienware-inspired”. This incorporates a dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes and four strategically-placed vents. It’s a bit of a beast, and it should keep you gaming for extended sessions.

All in all, this is a gaming set-up that should comfortably run the latest games at decent settings. For £629, you really can’t ask for much more than that.

We’ve reviewed previous versions of the Dell G15 gaming laptop range, and rated it to be “An affordable gaming laptop with a great performance”. You can take the “affordable” description to the next level if you take up this deal.