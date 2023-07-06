Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This slick Dell gaming laptop has taken a tumble in price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a classy gaming laptop, but don’t fancy paying a premium price, this Dell G15 deal could be for you.

We typically associate the Alienware brand with gaming laptops at the top end of the pricing spectrum, but brand owner Dell is currently running a great deal on the distinctly Alienware-flavoured Dell G15.

It gives you a capable 15-inch Dell gaming laptop for a price of just £629, which is a saving of £220 on the £849 RRP. Not bad at all.

Save £220 on the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Save £220 on the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is offering a huge £220 saving on the price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

  • Dell
  • Save £220
  • Now £629
View Deal

The Dell G15 gives you an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, and 8GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM. There’s a 512GB SSD backing things up.

This outputs gaming goodness to a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (FHD) WVA non-touch display with (crucially) a 120Hz peak refresh rate.

The thing that really betrays than Alienware DNA is the Dell G15’s meaty thermal system, which is “Alienware-inspired”. This incorporates a dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades, copper pipes and four strategically-placed vents. It’s a bit of a beast, and it should keep you gaming for extended sessions.

All in all, this is a gaming set-up that should comfortably run the latest games at decent settings. For £629, you really can’t ask for much more than that.

We’ve reviewed previous versions of the Dell G15 gaming laptop range, and rated it to be “An affordable gaming laptop with a great performance”. You can take the “affordable” description to the next level if you take up this deal.

You might like…

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Best Gaming Laptop 2023: All the best laptops for gamers

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best Laptop 2023: The best laptops on the market

Best Laptop 2023: The best laptops on the market

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Best PC Games 2023: The top ten titles to play right now

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.