This PS5 bundle gets you God of War and a controller for free

Anyone in the market for a generous PS5 bundle right now should head on over to BT.

The telecoms giant is selling a PS5 bundle that includes the console (obviously), the God of War Ragnarök game, and an extra DualSense controller, all for just £479.98.

Just to be clear, that’s pretty much the same price as the PS5 goes for on its own. When you consider that a DualSense controllers usually costs £60, and God of War Ragnarök has a £70 RRP, you’re looking at a total bargain.

In God of War Ragnarök, you’re getting one of the best PS5 exclusives yet. We scored the game a full 5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot.”

It’s a third person action adventure stepped in Norse mythology, with brutal melee combat and some of the best graphics on this or any other platform. This is certainly a showcase for any new 4K TV you might have bought yourself.

Anyone who has played the 2018 God of War reboot should know that the sequel lets you take direct control of Kratos’s son, Atreus, this time around. It’s also taken a step forward when it comes to storytelling, with increased stakes and some truly memorable new characters.

The PS5, of course, needs no introduction, except to say that we scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review, and called it “a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation”.

