Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch and Pokemon go together like peas and carrots, so its nice to see the Split Pad Compact on offer as it’s a great way to enjoy your favourite Poke-games.

Amazon is currently selling the attractive Split Pad Compact for £39.97, which is a 16% reduction on the £47.53 RRP. This one’s got a Gengar design too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Gengar Split Pad for Switch deal

Gengar Split Pad for Switch deal

Smarten up your Switch with this Pro-level Split Pad with a fetching Pokemon design. It’s 16% off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • 16% off
  • Now £39.97
View Deal

Effectively, this goes where your Joy-Cons would, and gives you a full-sized Pro-like gamepad experience, complete with back paddles, in handheld form. It’s not an essential purchase, but it certainly helps matters when you’re unable to hook-up to the TV and don’t want to bring an extra pro controller with you on the go.

The peripheral is made by the Hori accessory company and is officially licensed by the Pokemon Company and Nintendo. Of course, it’s compatible with both the Switch and Switch OLED models. It’s not only great for Pokemon games, but it’ll come in handy for loads of the titles available for Nintendo’s finest.

The Switch continues to be a hot seller and there’ll be more Pokemon fun with the long-awaited Detective Pikachu Returns adventure game sequel, due on October 6.

Gamers will be encouraged to “solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu … who’ll unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City.” The game will enable players to interact with other Pokemon directly in the search for clues. So, there’s never been a better time to snap up the Gengar-themed Split Pad Compact at a bargain price.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 6 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 7 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.