This Pokemon Switch controller has hit its lowest price yet

The Nintendo Switch and Pokemon go together like peas and carrots, so its nice to see the Split Pad Compact on offer as it’s a great way to enjoy your favourite Poke-games.

This one's got a Gengar design too, if you're into that sort of thing.

Effectively, this goes where your Joy-Cons would, and gives you a full-sized Pro-like gamepad experience, complete with back paddles, in handheld form. It’s not an essential purchase, but it certainly helps matters when you’re unable to hook-up to the TV and don’t want to bring an extra pro controller with you on the go.

The peripheral is made by the Hori accessory company and is officially licensed by the Pokemon Company and Nintendo. Of course, it’s compatible with both the Switch and Switch OLED models. It’s not only great for Pokemon games, but it’ll come in handy for loads of the titles available for Nintendo’s finest.

The Switch continues to be a hot seller and there’ll be more Pokemon fun with the long-awaited Detective Pikachu Returns adventure game sequel, due on October 6.

Gamers will be encouraged to “solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu … who’ll unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City.” The game will enable players to interact with other Pokemon directly in the search for clues. So, there’s never been a better time to snap up the Gengar-themed Split Pad Compact at a bargain price.