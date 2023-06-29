This Ninja Air Fryer has plummeted to just £99

Anyone in the market for a classy compact air fryer can stop the search right now. Amazon has you covered with a Ninja Air Fryer bargain.

Usually you have to wait for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday for the epic air fryer deals to emerge, but not this year. This deal has us double checking our calendars.

The baseline Ninja Air Fryer is currently selling for £99. That’s a £50 saving on the £149.99 RRP, or 34% if you prefer it in such terms.

Save 34% on the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK Amazon is offering the popular Ninja AF100UK air fryer for just £99, which is a 34% saving. Amazon

Save 34%

Now £99 View Deal

For that low, low price you’re getting a tidy and efficient worktop oven-replacement from the biggest name in the air fryer business. The Ninja AF100UK (to give it the proper designation) comes with a 3.8L capacity, which should be ideal for 2 to 4 people. Ninja reckons its single basket can fit a 1.35kg chicken or 900g of fries.

The Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK offers 4-in-1 cooking potential. It can Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, and Dehydrate, all from a squat 34.5 x 27.9 x 33.8cm body.

Ninja estimates that you’ll save up to 55% on your energy bill when cooking with the AF100UK rather than a conventional oven, while the Air Fry function lets you use up to 75% less fat.

It’s fast, too, with cooking times of up to 50% faster than fan ovens.

We haven’t reviewed this model specifically, but we have reviewed a bunch of other Ninja air fryers, and have always awarded them top marks. That includes the slightly larger Ninja Air Fryer Max AF160UK, which we raved about.