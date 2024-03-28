Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This limited time HP Omen price drop is a must-buy for PC gamers

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, this HP Omen 34-inch monitor is more than £70 off for a limited time.

Amazon is selling the HP Omen 34c curved monitor for £329. That’s 18% down on the £399.99 asking price. This is a good option for PC gamers looking for an upgrade.

HP Omen 34c curved gaming monitor down to £329

HP’s Omen 34c curved, ultrawide monitor offers 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and plenty more. You can save more than £70 for a limited time.

This particular model has a WQHD (3440 x 1440p) resolution with an impressive refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There’s HDR support, up to 400 nits of brightness and 99% sRGB coverage, as well as 90% DCI-PC colour gamut coverage.

There’s also a curve of 1500R within this ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, for what HP calls “ultra-escapism” and immersive gaming. The monitor has it where it counts too, with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, meaning no screen tears, and a rapid 1ms GtG response time for an absence of latency.

There’s also a redesigned stand which is easy to tilt and adjust the height for the optimum experience. In terms of ports, there’s a DisplayPort 1.4 out, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model from the Omen range, but Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.4 star score from a possible 5, with more than 50 of these monitors shipped in the last month.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

