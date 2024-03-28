This limited time HP Omen price drop is a must-buy for PC gamers

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, this HP Omen 34-inch monitor is more than £70 off for a limited time.

Amazon is selling the HP Omen 34c curved monitor for £329. That’s 18% down on the £399.99 asking price. This is a good option for PC gamers looking for an upgrade.

HP Omen 34c curved gaming monitor down to £329 HP's Omen 34c curved, ultrawide monitor offers 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium and plenty more. You can save more than £70 for a limited time.

Was £399.99

Now £329 View Deal

This particular model has a WQHD (3440 x 1440p) resolution with an impressive refresh rate of up to 165Hz. There’s HDR support, up to 400 nits of brightness and 99% sRGB coverage, as well as 90% DCI-PC colour gamut coverage.

There’s also a curve of 1500R within this ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, for what HP calls “ultra-escapism” and immersive gaming. The monitor has it where it counts too, with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, meaning no screen tears, and a rapid 1ms GtG response time for an absence of latency.

There’s also a redesigned stand which is easy to tilt and adjust the height for the optimum experience. In terms of ports, there’s a DisplayPort 1.4 out, 2x HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model from the Omen range, but Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.4 star score from a possible 5, with more than 50 of these monitors shipped in the last month.