This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

The Apple iPad remains the king of the tablets and this offer knocks a princely sum off the 10.2-inch model.

Amazon UK is selling the 9th-Gen iPad 10.2-inch iPad for £299. That’s £70 off the £369 Apple has charged for this model. Naturally, it’s available for free one-day delivery via Amazon Prime.

It’s worth noting this isn’t the newest version of this particular iPad lineage, which dates back to the original. Apple has since replaced it with the 10th generation iPad, which has a larger 10.9-inch screen. However, that model starts at £499 – £200 more expensive than this deal.

The 9th-generation (2021) model includes a 10.2-inch Retina display, the nifty A13 Bionic chip, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor (handy for Apple Pay). There’s also a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage. That’s Apple’s technology keeping your well-framed during video calls.

There’s 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi within this model, up to ten hours of battery life for gaming, browsing and enjoying video, while it’ll also work with the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and the Smart Keyboard add on.

With iOS 17 out next month, you’ll get a day one update as soon as it lands, with the likelihood of update support for a number of years to come

When reviewing the iPad 9th generation We gave this device a four star score, calling it a “basic iPad that performs admirably” and “enough iPad for most people.”

We recommend you should buy if “you want a simple iPad for browsing, games, emails and Netflix: For basic tasks, you probably don’t need to spend more and this iPad will get the job done very well.”