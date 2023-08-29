Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This iPad deal saves you £70 on Apple’s RRP

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple iPad remains the king of the tablets and this offer knocks a princely sum off the 10.2-inch model.

Amazon UK is selling the 9th-Gen iPad 10.2-inch iPad for £299. That’s £70 off the £369 Apple has charged for this model. Naturally, it’s available for free one-day delivery via Amazon Prime.

Save £70 on the iPad 9th Gen

Save £70 on the iPad 9th Gen

The Apple iPad 9th generation usually costs £369, but Amazon is currently selling it for £299.

  • Amazon
  • Was £369
  • Now £299
View Deal

It’s worth noting this isn’t the newest version of this particular iPad lineage, which dates back to the original. Apple has since replaced it with the 10th generation iPad, which has a larger 10.9-inch screen. However, that model starts at £499 – £200 more expensive than this deal.

The 9th-generation (2021) model includes a 10.2-inch Retina display, the nifty A13 Bionic chip, the Touch ID fingerprint sensor (handy for Apple Pay). There’s also a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage. That’s Apple’s technology keeping your well-framed during video calls.

There’s 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi within this model, up to ten hours of battery life for gaming, browsing and enjoying video, while it’ll also work with the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and the Smart Keyboard add on.

With iOS 17 out next month, you’ll get a day one update as soon as it lands, with the likelihood of update support for a number of years to come

When reviewing the iPad 9th generation We gave this device a four star score, calling it a “basic iPad that performs admirably” and “enough iPad for most people.”

We recommend you should buy if “you want a simple iPad for browsing, games, emails and Netflix: For basic tasks, you probably don’t need to spend more and this iPad will get the job done very well.”

You might like…

Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Best iPad 2023: The top Apple tablets tested and reviewed

Max Parker 4 days ago
Best tablet for kids 2023: 6 top options we’ve tested and reviewed

Best tablet for kids 2023: 6 top options we’ve tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 months ago
Surface Go 3 vs iPad 9: Which tablet should you get?

Surface Go 3 vs iPad 9: Which tablet should you get?

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.