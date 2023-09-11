This deal drops the Oppo Find N2 Flip price into the mid-range

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is one of our favourite foldables and this deal on a refurbished model knocks hundreds of pounds off the asking price.

Giffgaff is selling a ‘Like New’ Oppo Find N2 Flip with 256GB of storage for just £599. The phone usually sells for £845 RRP, so if you don’t mind the fact that it’s been used before, you have a superb deal on your hands.

The retailer promises the phone has “zero wear and tear.” The description says: “These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body.” You’ll also get free next-day delivery and, if you wish, can pay for the phone over two years.

If you’re a little bit concerned about buying a refurbished phone, perhaps the 24-month warrantee from giffgaff will set your mind at ease. Before it goes out to you there’s a 30-point health check of the phone, and battery life will be at least 80% of its original capacity. All phones have been professionally data-wiped too.

If you’re a first time giffgaff user, you’ll need to buy a data plan to go with it with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this is a monthly rolling fee and there’s absolutely no contract or commitment. You’ve also got 21-days to change your mind with no quibbles over the return.

We loved the initial pricing of this phone as the most affordable clamshell around with a gapless folding mechanism, all-day battery life, and versatile form factor all big pluses.

Trusted Reviews tested the Oppo Find N2 Flip phone back in February this year and preferred it to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (albeit without being able to consider the new Flip 5 at that point), which launched the previous summer.

We scored the phone at 4.5 out of a possible five stars and concluded: “Oppo has come out swinging with the Find N2 Flip, boasting an all-round improvement compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in terms of display size, crease and hinge, cameras and battery life. But despite this, it comes in at £849 (regional pricing and availability isn’t currently available), making it the cheapest foldable in the market in 2023. At this price, and with the features on offer, it’s hard to fault the Find N2 Flip.

“Sure, the water resistance isn’t quite as good as that of Samsung, the internal display can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet and there needs to be a few OS tweaks, but this is the first foldable that offers something akin to the complete smartphone experience, and with 4 years of OS upgrades, it should only improve from here.”