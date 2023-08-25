The Ticwatch Pro 5 finally has a discount, and it’s a big one

If you’re on the lookout for a top notch smartwatch running WearOS then the new Ticwatch Pro 5 is a tough one to beat – especially at this new discounted price.

Amazon is currently offering 15% off the Ticwatch Pro 5 smartwatch right now. It brings the price down to £280.49 from the RRP of £329.99.

This is the first smartwatch to include the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform and is backed by a couple of gigs of RAM. There’s an ultra-low power 1.43-inch display powered by OLED technology.

You can get up to 80 hours from a 628mAh battery, while the watch can be recharged from 0-65% in just half an hour. If you forget to charge overnight, a 15-minute blast in the morning will get you through the day.

The updated design includes a rotating bezel to help with control of the UI. The manufacturer Mobvoi includes a 5ATM water resistance rating for swimming, while there are 100+ professional sports tracking modes aided by built in GPS.

There are also several health tracking modes like sleep tracking, bloody oxygen saturation, stress monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and Vo2 Max.

We have already reviewed the Ticwatch Pro 5, awarded it a 4.5-star score from a possible 5 and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it. We loved the outstanding battery life, presence of Wear OS 3, fast charging tech and loads more.

Our reviewer called it a “great smartwatch that’s easy to recommend to most people, the TicWatch Pro 5 excels in battery life and fast charging while its hassle-free Wear OS experience feels great to use on a daily basis.”