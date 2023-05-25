TicWatch Pro 5 vs TicWatch Pro 3: Which wearable wins out?

Mobvoi has just brought out another addition to the TicWatch Pro lineup. The new TicWatch Pro 5 comes with revamped fast-charge technology and the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable chipset.

The TicWatch Pro 5 can currently be found on both the Mobvoi website and Amazon with a starting price of $350/£329.99.

With the release of a new wearable, we wanted to see how it stacks up against the other smartwatches on the market. Keep reading to find out how the TicWatch Pro 5 compares against its predecessor, the TicWatch Pro 3, so you can decide which device is best for you.

Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 vs Snapdragon Wear 4100

The TicWatch Pro 5 comes with the latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable chip. Qualcomm claims that this platform has up to 50% more power and up to 2x the performance power of the previous Snapdragon Wear 4100. The chip itself is also 30% smaller.

The TicWatch Pro 3 comes with the aforementioned Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. In our review, we felt like the chip was more than capable, bringing Wear OS to new heights. We noted that jumping between apps felt very fluid and Google Assistant responded very quickly. With that in mind, it’s likely that the inclusion of the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable in the TicWatch Pro 5 will provide an even smoother performance, aided by the latest version of Google’s Wear OS.

TicWatch Pro 3 – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

TicWatch Pro 5 has more ROM

The TicWatch Pro 3 comes with 8GB ROM. ROM is read-only memory, meaning that the information is stored on the chip permanently, even when the device is turned off.

The TicWatch Pro 5 comes with a massive amount of ROM, at 32GB. More ROM allows your device to store important processes that are necessary for it to run. ROM is also responsible for extensive input and output tasks, which should provide users with a faster and smoother experience.

Fast charge technology on the TicWatch Pro 5

The TicWatch Pro 3 comes with a 577 mAh battery. Mobvoi claims that it can last up to 72-hours while in Smart Mode and up to 45-days in Essential Mode. At the time of our review, we found the TicWatch Pro 3 had one of the longest battery lives on a Wear OS device, making it a solid option for those looking for a long-lasting device.

The TicWatch Pro 5 comes with a 628mAh battery. The company claims that it can last up to 80-hours. Moreover, Mobvoi has stated that it comes with improved fast charge technology that can charge up the device to 65% in 30 minutes. While no statements have been made about what the wearable is capable of in Smart Mode and Essential Mode, we can assume that it will outlive its predecessor.

TicWatch Pro 5 – Image Credit (Mobvoi)

TicWatch Pro 5 has a 5ATM water resistance

The TicWatch Pro 3 comes with an IP68 water resistance rating. That means that it can withstand a maximum depth of 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, also making it suitable for wearing in the shower and when out walking in the rain.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has improved on this, now boasting a 5ATM water rating. This means that it can be submerged in water up to 50 metres, or 164 feet. This is a measure of pressure and not depth, meaning that it should not be used in intensive water activities like diving, but it will be more than suitable for shallow water activities like the swimming pool or ocean.