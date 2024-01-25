Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Super Mario RPG remake is at its lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

One of the most beloved remakes of the Nintendo Switch era, Super Mario RPG, is tumbling in price.

Amazon is selling the Super Mario RPG remake for just £36.99, which is £3 cheaper than the previous low price and way below the £44.99 RRP. In the immortal celebratory tones of the title character: “Wahoo!”

Nintendo’s gloriously faithful modern remake of Super Mario RPG hits its lowest price yet at Amazon.

The remake of the Super Nintendo (SNES) classic, which arrived all the way back in 1996, gets the 3D animation treatment, but it’s essentially a faithful remake that doesn’t mess with the core story. It looks wonderful, plays faithfully, and includes some beautifully remastered music. Our reviewer said the combat holds up well, as do the chuckle-worthy jokes.

There are one or two caveats though. This game won’t fulfil the true RPG nerd in you (you can get that from games like Fire Emblem on the Switch) and sometimes the platforming is a little frustrating. However, for a stroll down memory lane, this game can’t be beaten.

A gorgeous remake of the SNES classic

Pros

  • Gorgeous new 3D animations
  • Excellent remastered soundtracks
  • Plenty of chuckle-worthy jokes
  • Combat still holds up well

Cons

  • RPG mechanics feel a little shallow
  • Platforming can be frustrating

Super Mario RPG on Switch is a glorious remake of the SNES classic, with the revamped 3D visuals proving a massive upgrade on the 2D sprites, giving new life to the many zany characters and fantastical worlds,” our reviewer concluded.

“Otherwise, this is an extremely faithful remake, with the core combat and platforming still intact 27 years on. Both hold up surprisingly well and so can easily be enjoyed by a modern audience.”

We love this deal because, as good as these remakes are, it sometimes feels a bit insulting for Nintendo to charge close to top dollar for them. £36.99 is much more agreeable than £44.99 for sure.

