The Sonos Move Gen 1 just got a sweet double discount

The Sonos Move speaker was the first portable model from the home entertainment giant and you can save a packet on it thanks to a double discount from eBay.

Head on over to the world’s largest garage sale and you’ll see the Sonos Move Gen 1 reduced to £299. That’s £100 off the asking price. Furthermore, if you use the code SPOOKY20 at checkout, you can save an extra 20% (59.80) which brings the price all the way down to £239.20.

The deal comes from the reputable retailer Peter Tyson, which has a 99.7% positive feedback rating on more than 36,500 purchases. You can also return within 30 days, if you’re willing to pay the postage. It’s available in white.

The Sonos Move earned a 4.5 star rating from us at Trusted Reviews, with our reviewer calling it an excellent Bluetooth speaker that’s well suited to outdoor use. We praised the big, powerful sound, confident bass performance, and seamless integration with other Sonos speakers in the home including multi-room capability. It’s also got an IP56 rating meaning it’ll withstand splashes and a brief and light rain shower.

One of our only complaints was the price and this discount knocking almost £160 off the £399 asking price puts that one to bed.

Our review said this is best suited to someone who wants to “extend the Sonos experience into the garden: Sonos Move is best suited for taking it out to the garden or park, so for existing Sonos users the Move would make sense in taking the Sonos experience out of the house without sacrificing on quality.”

Of course, Sonos has just issued a second generation model, which goes some way towards explaining the heavy discount here. You can check out the differences in our Sonos Move 2 vs Sonos Move guide.