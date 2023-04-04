 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pulse 3D PS5 headset has had a sharp price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a decent set of gaming cans for some pinpoint personal audio on your PS5, you’ll struggle to do better than the Pulse 3D, especially at this price.

Amazon is selling Sony’s official Pulse 3D PS5 headphones in the funky Grey Camo colour (which is very Call of Duty) for a price of just £78. That’s a saving of £12 on the usual £89.99 RRP, or 13%.

Save 13% on the Sony Pulse 3D headphones for PS5

Save 13% on the Sony Pulse 3D headphones for PS5

Amazon is selling Sony’s official Pulse 3D headphones for PS5 at a knock down price of £78.

  • Amazon
  • Save 13%
  • Now £78
View Deal

Just to be clear, this is for the Grey Camo model only. The original White and subsequent Midnight Black variants aren’t selling so cheap.

Assuming you can live with this colour choice (which is actually quite smart), you’ll be getting one of the best bangs-for-your-bunch PS5 headsets around. We awarded the Pulse 3D 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

“It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price,” we concluded.

The name of the headset relates to Sony’s Spatial 3D Audio technology, which works brilliantly to give you fine-tuned positional sound in games that properly support it.

While you’ll be able to find plenty of more expensive headphones that sound better than the Pulse 3D (though they still sound great), you won’t find any that have the same seamless PS5 connectivity. They’re a simple plug and play proposition that will show you battery info on the screen whenever they’re in use, and turning them off will return audio output to your TV without messing around in the Settings menu or unplugging the USB dongle.

They’re incredibly comfortable for extended gaming sessions, with a light weight and easy fit. Its discrete in-built mic means you don’t have to put up with a boom mic in your face either. Battery life is a solid 12 hours, too.

You might like…

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Kob Monney 4 weeks ago
Best Wireless Headphones 2023: Nine great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2023: Nine great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2023: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.