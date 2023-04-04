The Pulse 3D PS5 headset has had a sharp price cut

If you’re after a decent set of gaming cans for some pinpoint personal audio on your PS5, you’ll struggle to do better than the Pulse 3D, especially at this price.

Amazon is selling Sony’s official Pulse 3D PS5 headphones in the funky Grey Camo colour (which is very Call of Duty) for a price of just £78. That’s a saving of £12 on the usual £89.99 RRP, or 13%.

Save 13% on the Sony Pulse 3D headphones for PS5 Amazon is selling Sony’s official Pulse 3D headphones for PS5 at a knock down price of £78. Amazon

Save 13%

Now £78 View Deal

Just to be clear, this is for the Grey Camo model only. The original White and subsequent Midnight Black variants aren’t selling so cheap.

Assuming you can live with this colour choice (which is actually quite smart), you’ll be getting one of the best bangs-for-your-bunch PS5 headsets around. We awarded the Pulse 3D 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review.

“It sounds, looks and feels great, while boasting features such as 3D audio and internal dual microphones which make it feel wonderfully innovative for the price,” we concluded.

The name of the headset relates to Sony’s Spatial 3D Audio technology, which works brilliantly to give you fine-tuned positional sound in games that properly support it.

While you’ll be able to find plenty of more expensive headphones that sound better than the Pulse 3D (though they still sound great), you won’t find any that have the same seamless PS5 connectivity. They’re a simple plug and play proposition that will show you battery info on the screen whenever they’re in use, and turning them off will return audio output to your TV without messing around in the Settings menu or unplugging the USB dongle.

They’re incredibly comfortable for extended gaming sessions, with a light weight and easy fit. Its discrete in-built mic means you don’t have to put up with a boom mic in your face either. Battery life is a solid 12 hours, too.