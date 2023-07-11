Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

The only Kindle with wireless charging has never been cheaper

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon Prime Day 2023 gives US-shoppers the chance to save mightily on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Right now, the Prime Day sale includes a 34% (or $65) discount on the company’s awesome e-reader which offers wireless charging capabilities. It’s now just $124.99 compared to the $189.99 Amazon usually charges.

To take advantage of this offer, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership.

There’s free Prime delivery, but you might be waiting a couple of weeks for it to arrive, judging by the current delivery estimates.

However, we’re big fans of the Signature Edition, which is the only device in the range that can be replenished by placing it down on a Qi charging mat as well as plugging into to wired power. It also has more storage than the standard Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB overall (compared with 8GB on the standard edition).

The brilliantly sharp display is also larger at 6.8-inches and benefits from automatic brightness control too. USB-C has been added for the wired charging too, replacing microUSB. Other than that, it’s the more or less the same same as the also-excellent Kindle Paperwhite. Battery life will still last you for weeks, with moderate use.

Our reviewer said the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition was an excellent buy for those who’d use the extra features, but to consider whether they’ll be useful to you before deciding to splash the extra cash. Of course, at this price, most of us can overlook that and just get the best version available!

He wrote: “For the extra cash, the Signature Edition is only for those who want the extra storage and will make use of wireless charging. If neither of those features interest then you might as well plump for the cheaper base model. This remains an excellent device, though, and the latest range of Paperwhites are easily the best e-readers around.”

This is the best price we’ve seen on this awesome e-reader, so there’s never been a better time to enhance your digital book experience today.

