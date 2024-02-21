The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

The OnePlus 10T 5G is an Android phone with great performance, a brilliant screen and super-fast charging. So how is it this cheap?

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 10T 5G for just £344.57. That’s a whopping 35% discount on the £527.50 asking price for this SIM-free device.

OnePlus 10T at a budget price OnePlus 10T was released as a flagship phone in 2022, but now you can nab one for under £350. Amazon

Save 35%

Now £344.57 View Deal

The headliner for this phone is that 6.7-inch 120Hz adaptive display. There’s a FHD+ resolution and you’ll benefit from always-on HDR10+ high dynamic range.

This model has 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU so there’s plenty of power to complement the highly praised display and charging capabilities. There’s also 128GB of storage. The device can be replenished rapidly thanks to the insane 150W SUPERVOOC charging that OnePlus will gives you a day’s power from just 10 minutes of wired charging.

Our reviewer gave the OnePlus 10T phone a four star review said the “performance fast charging and screen are among the best in the business.”

The camera system – headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera – isn’t a highlight, but that isn’t uncommon for OnePlus phones.

Overall, we reckon you should buy this phone “if you want a powerful smartphone with a great screen then this one delivers on both counts, in style.”

However, you should avoid “if you love taking pictures with your phone then this might not be the best choice, as there are better camera phones for the price.”

Either way, this is an excellent deal.