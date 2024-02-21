Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 10T just became a budget phone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus 10T 5G is an Android phone with great performance, a brilliant screen and super-fast charging. So how is it this cheap?

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 10T 5G for just £344.57. That’s a whopping 35% discount on the £527.50 asking price for this SIM-free device.

OnePlus 10T at a budget price

OnePlus 10T at a budget price

OnePlus 10T was released as a flagship phone in 2022, but now you can nab one for under £350.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £344.57
View Deal

The headliner for this phone is that 6.7-inch 120Hz adaptive display. There’s a FHD+ resolution and you’ll benefit from always-on HDR10+ high dynamic range.

This model has 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU so there’s plenty of power to complement the highly praised display and charging capabilities. There’s also 128GB of storage. The device can be replenished rapidly thanks to the insane 150W SUPERVOOC charging that OnePlus will gives you a day’s power from just 10 minutes of wired charging.

Our reviewer gave the OnePlus 10T phone a four star review said the “performance fast charging and screen are among the best in the business.”

The camera system – headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera – isn’t a highlight, but that isn’t uncommon for OnePlus phones.

Overall, we reckon you should buy this phone “if you want a powerful smartphone with a great screen then this one delivers on both counts, in style.”

However, you should avoid “if you love taking pictures with your phone then this might not be the best choice, as there are better camera phones for the price.”

Either way, this is an excellent deal.

You might like…

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Best Android Phones 2024: Flagships to budget options tested and ranked

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Best Android Tablet 2024: Our favourite iPad alternatives

Best Android Tablet 2024: Our favourite iPad alternatives

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
OnePlus 10T vs Nothing Phone (1): Which one is the best?

OnePlus 10T vs Nothing Phone (1): Which one is the best?

Peter Phelps 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words