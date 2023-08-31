The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 cooker gets a huge price cut

Is there anything you can’t cook with one of these Ninja do-it-all machines? The 10-in-1 Ninja Speedi will cover most of your needs and do it quickly.

Amazon is selling the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 for £159. That’s more than a third off the £249.99 asking price and more than £90 in total.

The selling point is the promise of meals for four in 15 minutes and it offers multiple functions like air fry, steam, grill, bake, roast, sear, slow cook, dehydrate, and more.

This version of the device will enable the cooking of four portions of food in its 5.7-litre capacity. That means you can grill four chicken breasts, cook 225g of pasta and steam some fresh broccoli florets all at the same time.

It also hooks up with a connected app experience so you can craft endless combinations of proteins, veggies and grains to automatically program the machine.

We’ve reviewed the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 cooker and loved the ability to make complicated meals fast. There’s a versatile range of cooking options and the ‘steam air frying’ mode is awesome.

“An air fryer can dry out chips, but the steam air fry mode on the Speedi is brilliant,” our reviewer said. “Using 125ml of water, I took parboiled Désirée potatoes, sliced into thin chips, and cooked for 25-minutes at 200°C (turning up to 210°C for the last few minutes). The result was some of the best chips that I have ever had: crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside.”

We gave the Ninja Speedi a 4.5 out of 5 star score and slapped a Trusted Reviews ‘Recommended’ badge on it for good measure.

Our reviewer concluded: “With all of the traditional air fry options, plus the ability to steam or cook on two layers, the Ninja Speedi is a flexible appliance, able to cook complete meals in around 15 minutes. It’s capable of some excellent results, and I love its steam air fry mode.”