The new Sonos Era 100 gets a huge price cut

You can now save a huge chunk of money on price of the new Sonos Era 100 speaker.

BT is offering 20% off the £249 recommended retail price of the Sonos Era 100. All you need to do is use the voucher code ’20SONOS23′ at checkout, and the price will drop to £199.20.

Save 20% on the Sonos Era 100 BT is offering a 20% discount on the Sonos Era 100 with the checkout code ’20SONOS23′. BT Shop

20% off with voucher code

£199.20 View Deal

That’s a bargain for what our very own Kob Monney described in his 4.5-star review as “A fine upgrade in several ways over the [Sonos] One”.

The Sonos One, of course, was the now-iconic multi-room speaker that made its way into countless homes, coffee shops, and restaurants around the world. So when we say that the Sonos Era 100 is (largely) an upgrade on that, it says a lot.

We praised the Sonos Era 100 for its Bluetooth connectivity, its wider sweet spot, and its excellent sound interface. It’s bassier than the Sonos One too, which should appeal to fans of certain musical genres that favour low end rumble.

Quick Tune is an inspired addition, enabling you to automatically fine-tune the sound profile of the Sonos Era 100 without having to wave an iPhone around. Rather, the Era 100 uses its built-in speakers to measure the space around it in just 20 seconds.

This also means that Android users can finally fine-tune their Sonos speakers.

All in all, it’s the best, most accessible way to get true multi-room audio into your home. Now that the price for the Sonos Era 100 has dropped below £200 (however temporarily), you really should give it some consideration.