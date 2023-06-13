The MacBook Air 15-inch is already discounted

If you’re pondering the brand new Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch, then perhaps £49 off will get you over the line.

Amazon is offering a slight discount on the brand new MacBook Air 15-inch, which brings the price down to £1,349.97. That’s significant considering it just came out.

Was £1,399

Now £1,349.97 View Deal

It’s just eight days since Apple unveiled its largest ever MacBook Air model, with the name-defying 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with support for one billion colours and 500 nits of brightness. There’s also a 1080p webcam tucked into the notch.

The new model is accompanied by the same Apple Silicon M2 processor as the 13-inch model, which includes an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of unified memory. In terms of ports, there’s a pair of Thunderbolt inputs, the MagSafe charging connector and a headphone jack.

Apple is also promising 18-hours of battery life for average use, thanks to those efficient processors, along with a fanless design that runs silently. Compared to the 13-inch model it has extra speakers too (that’s six in total) for a little more sonic oomph. You’ll also get a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID on board, but still no Face ID within that display notch.

Apple says this is the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop at 11.5mm. It weighs 3.3 pounds and it comes in Silver, Space Grey, Starlight and Midnight. The Amazon offer is for the 256GB configuration and is available for all four colours.

If you have an Intel-based MacBook Air then this might be great option to upgrade to an Apple Silicon model as Apple says this Mac is 12-faster than its Intel-powered predecessors.

We haven’t reviewed the 15-inch MacBook Air model yet, given how brand new it is, but the 13-inch MacBook Air model received a 4.5-star score from our reviewers. Given the configurations and design are almost identical beyond the new display size, it could be a similar score.