Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) vs MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023): Which Mac wins out?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Apple went all out on updating its Mac ranges during its WWDC event, with the release of the thinnest 15-inch MacBook Air ever made.

Apple created what looks to be the most powerful MacBook Air on the market with the MacBook Air 15-inch (2023). Apple claims that it is the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world at 11.5mm, and thanks to the inclusion of an M2 chipset it should be more than powerful enough for both work and play.

But with another Mac on the market, we wanted to see how it stacks up against one of the most iconic models from the company, the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023). Keep reading to find out all the key differences and similarities between these laptops so you can decide which Mac is best for you.

Price and Release Date

  • MacBook Air is available to order with shipping starting in the middle of June
  • MacBook Pro available to buy in the UK, USA and Europe
  • MacBook Air has a starting price of £1399/$1299
  • MacBook Pro has a starting price of £2149/$1999/€2399

Specs and Performance

  • The MacBook Air comes with the M2 chipset and comes in 15 and 13-inch models
  • MacBook Pro runs on M2 Max or M2 Pro chips
  • MacBook Air has a larger screen
  • MacBook Pro comes with more unified memory

One of the biggest sticking points for the MacBook Air was the claim of it being the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world, at just 11.5mm, with a relatively hefty 1.51kg weight. Apple claims that it can display up to 500 nits of brightness, with support for 1 billion colours.

It runs on the M2 chipset, which boasts an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of memory and 2TB of storage. This makes it more than capable of running intensive creative apps, with Apple claiming that it is 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. It can be found in four colours, including Silver, Starlight, Space Grey and Midnight.

MacBook Air 15-inch specs table

The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, can be configured with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chipsets. The former comes with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, while the latter boasts a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU. This puts the MacBook Pro worlds away in terms of performance power and is better suited to those looking to engage in intensive creative workloads like 3D rendering or modelling. It comes with up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of unified memory, but this will depend on which chip you go for.

The MacBook Pro is larger than the Air, but not by a lot, with a 1.55mm height and up to a 1.63kg weight, with the M2 Pro model weighing in at 1.6kg. It can be found in Silver and Space Grey.

Overall, both of these laptops pack an immense amount of power. The MacBook Pro 14-inch is better suited for those after pure raw performance, while the MacBook Air 15-inch is mode ideal for those that want to experience the M2 chip without breaking the bank.

You might like…

Apple failed to justify the lofty price of the Vision Pro

Apple failed to justify the lofty price of the Vision Pro

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
MacOS Sonoma: Apple unveils new OS update

MacOS Sonoma: Apple unveils new OS update

Adam Speight 11 hours ago
iPadOS 17 vs iPadOS 16: What’s new?

iPadOS 17 vs iPadOS 16: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 11 hours ago
iOS 17 Supported Devices: iPhone X and iPhone 8 miss out

iOS 17 Supported Devices: iPhone X and iPhone 8 miss out

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Mac Studio (2023): The latest Mac Studio just dropped

Mac Studio (2023): The latest Mac Studio just dropped

Gemma Ryles 11 hours ago
What is Journal for iPhone in iOS 17?

What is Journal for iPhone in iOS 17?

Lewis Painter 11 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.